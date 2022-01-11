ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Roku Adds On-Screen Navigation Feature To Attract More Live TV Viewers

By Wayne Friedman
mediapost.com
 4 days ago

Looking to pull in more live TV viewers, Roku is adding a “Live TV Zone” in its on-screen navigation. Roku says a recent streaming survey shows 61% of users -- without traditional pay TV -- watch live news “at least multiple times a...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Series Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

To kick off 2022, Steve Harvey will make his debut in an all-new role. The longtime “Family Feud” and “Celebrity Family Feud” host is putting all his life experience to good use in a new series, “Judge Steve Harvey.” The series premiere airs live on ABC on Tuesday, January 4 at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream the series on-demand with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
ROKU
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Tv Streaming#Pay Tv#Television#The Live Tv Channel Guide
Deadline

Comcast, WarnerMedia Renew Carriage Agreement, Adding Xfinity Distribution For Streaming Outlet CNN+

Comcast and WarnerMedia have renewed their carriage deal covering major cable networks like TBS and TNT and also added Xfinity distribution for streaming outlet CNN+. The companies said the multi-year deal includes linear carriage of TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, truTV, HLN and CNN en Español as well as on-demand and TV Everywhere programming. Comcast is the No. 1 U.S. cable provider, reporting 18.55 million residential pay-TV customers as of last September. In addition to linear carriage, soon-to-launch streaming service CNN+ will also be integrated into Xfinity X1 as well as connected-TV service Xfinity Flex and XClass smart TVs...
BUSINESS
komando.com

Use a Roku? Check out this new Live TV section

Finding something to watch on television or your favorite streaming service can be a bit of a chore. You often spend more time browsing than watching with thousands of shows to choose from. If that sounds like you, these handy sites can help you find the streaming shows you’re looking for.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Trends

Roku named No. 1 Smart TV in 2021, expands to Sharp TVs

Roku has announced its second year of smart TV supremacy as the most sold built-in TV interface in the U.S., according to NPD’s Weekly Retail Tracking Service. With its first smart TVs released in 2008, Roku has been steadily growing in popularity with its stand-alone streaming devices as well as its built-in Roku OS on popular smart TVs from numerous partners worldwide. Major competitors Google TV (previously Android TV), Amazon Fire TV, and manufacturers’ own operating systems like LG’s webOS, and Samsung’s Tizen-based system continue to grow, but Roku’s ease of use and simplicity help it stand out to consumers.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Roku TV is the No. 1 Selling Smart TV Operating System in U.S.

Roku, Inc. announced that for the second year in a row, the Roku® Operating System (OS) was the No. 1 smart TV OS sold in the U.S. according to NPD’s Weekly Retail Tracking Service, based on available data from January 3, 2021 through December 4, 2021. Additionally, Roku...
ELECTRONICS
Light Reading

Roku cuts new TV deal with Sharp

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced that for the second year in a row, the Roku Operating System (OS) was the No. 1 smart TV OS sold in the U.S. according to NPD's Weekly Retail Tracking Service, based on available data from January 3, 2021 through December 4, 2021.*
BUSINESS
TechHive

Polk Audio and Westinghouse will make Roku TV Ready soundbars

Get ready for more soundbars designed to seamlessly integrate with Roku TVs, with Roku announcing two new manufacturers joining its Roku TV Ready program. Polk Audio and Westinghouse are the latest to jump onto the Roku TV Ready bandwagon, while manufacturers including Element, JVC, Pheanoo, and Philips are among those who signed on in 2021.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Roku's introducing a new home for live TV, and even YouTube TV's along for the ride

Traditional streaming services are so 2020 — live TV is where all the cool kids are. Whether you're looking at a cable replacement service like YouTube TV or a free, ad-supported platform like Pluto, the days of watching The Shawshank Redemption with ads on a lazy Sunday afternoon are back in full force. Roku has spent the last couple of years doubling down on its live offerings. With a new update, it wants to make finding your next binge-watch a whole lot easier.
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 1 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

The first season Showtime’s spin-off of “Dexter” officially comes to an end this weekend. “Dexter: New Blood” has captivated fans with its nine episodes so far. Now, it’s time to see how the story wraps up in the tenth and final episode. Don’t miss the “Dexter: New Blood” season finale on Sunday, January 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The original 2003 reality dating series, “Joe Millionaire,” has been rebooted with a twist. “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” debuts this week, featuring a group of women looking for love with two men from which to choose. One is rich, one is not. Will love conquer all? The series premiere of “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” premieres live on Thursday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

Roku Adds New Tab for Quicker Navigation to Live TV Content

Roku has introduced a new feature to improve users’ live TV viewing experience. You can now find the Live TV Zone on the Roku main menu. With the Live TV Zone, you can now access your favorite live TV channels and services via a new app tile. All live...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy