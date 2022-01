This is supposed to be a year of revival for airlines. It’s off to a rough start. The industry ended an already messy holiday season with thousands more flight cancellations as companies struggled to deal with bad weather and keep planes and airports staffed because of a surge in coronavirus infections. More than 8,000 flights in the United States were canceled from Saturday through Monday, affecting more than 1 in 10 scheduled flights, according to FlightAware, a tracking service.

