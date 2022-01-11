Tye Sheridan on Working with George Clooney, Ben Affleck in Amazon’s “The Tender Bar”

Five years ago, I talked to George Clooney at the Toronto International Film Festival about his latest directorial effort, Suburbicon, a strange hybrid of black comedy and social satire that failed to connect with critics. At that time, Clooney was more than 30 years into an acting career that had seen him star on the hit TV show ER, play Batman, win an Oscar, and work with directors such as Steven Soderbergh, the Coen Brothers, and Alfonso Cuarón, on top of making his own films. He’d also co-founded an enormously successful tequila company. In discussing Suburbicon, Clooney’s attitude was simple: If he directs or appears in a project these days, he’s doing so purely out of his own passion for the material.
