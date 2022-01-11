PLANNED POWER OUTAGE - Sutherland

The winter months can wreak havoc on the power grid. Depending on where you live, the right winter storm can knock out your power and leave you cold and in the dark. Perhaps with a family full of children home on break from school, any type of power loss is the worst kind. Even if you don’t live in areas impacted by snow and ice storms, chances are weather systems of different sorts can leave your home vulnerable and susceptible to power loss. Generators have offered some relief, but not all of them are created equal.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO