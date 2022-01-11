ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rask agrees to 1-year deal to return to Bruins goal

By JIMMY GOLEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVrD2_0dirODve00
1 of 4

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins on Tuesday signed Tuukka Rask for the rest of the season, bringing back the winningest goalie in franchise history after he recovered from offseason hip surgery.

General manager Don Sweeney said Rask will back up Linus Ullmark for Wednesday night’s game against the rival Montreal Canadiens, with 23-year-old rookie Jeremy Swayman headed to Providence of the AHL. The Bruins are also scheduled to play on Thursday, against the Philadelphia Flyers, but no decision has been made, Sweeney said.

Rask, 34, was a free agent who remained unsigned while he recovered from an operation to repair a torn labrum in his hip. He agreed to a prorated $1 million, one-year deal that will pay him $545,000.

Sweeney thanked Rask and his agent, Markus Lehto, for the team-friendly deal.

“He just wanted to be part of a group that he spent his entire career with,” Sweeney said. “They’re not blind to the salary cap challenges we all face. I appreciate them working with us on that.”

Rask said at the end of last season that he did not want to play for any team other than Boston.

“This is our home,” he said. “At this point of my life and my career, I don’t see any reason to go anywhere else, especially with the health I’m looking at now and a recovery time of five or six months. Hopefully it works out that I recover well and we can talk about contracts when the time is right for that.”

Sweeney said that Swayman, who is 8-6 with a 2.26 goals-against average, was disappointed but not surprised by the demotion. Ullmark, 28, a veteran who is in the first season of a four-year, $20 million contract, is not eligible to be sent to the minors.

“Jeremy took it in stride as a professional,” Sweeney told reporters. “He’s extremely motivated to be a top-flight goaltender. He knows he’s a big part of our current team, as well as moving forward. He’s got a hell of a long career in front of him.”

Rask played in only 24 games last season as the team managed his workload while he fought hip and back injuries. After a second-round loss to the New York Islanders, he revealed that he needed hip surgery.

Rask began skating with the Bruins again this winter and signed a professional tryout agreement with Providence last week, but the AHL team had two games scrubbed because of COVID-19 protocols. Its next scheduled game is Friday night.

“I feel great,” Rask said last week during a video call with reporters. “The biggest issue for me was the catching of the joint and the pain that created. So that all is gone. … I don’t have to think about it locking up on me again and creating that pain, so I feel great.”

Rask said he never really considered retiring this offseason. The lure of being able to make one more run at a Stanley Cup and finish out his career alongside stars Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand played a factor in his decision to attempt a comeback.

“That’s why I never really, in my head wanted to flirt with opportunity to go somewhere else,” Rask said. “For us as players when you have a team like the Bruins, basically a bunch of us have grown up together. So, you kind of feel that brotherhood. You don’t want to leave guys on bad terms.

“I just wanted to come back and maybe be helpful and try to finish it out with a bunch of those guys I’ve played with my whole career.”

The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner who was also a finalist in 2020, Rask led the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2013 and again in 2019. He is the franchise’s career leader with 306 regular-season wins (57 more in the playoffs), 560 regular-season games (104 in the playoffs) and a .921 save percentage.

In all, he is 306-163-66 with a 2.27 goals-against average and 52 shutouts. Last season, he was 15-5-2 with three shutouts, a 2.28 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

___

AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower and AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Tradable Prospects for 2022 Trade Deadline

It has been nearly six weeks since it became public that Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk and his agent have requested a trade. In reality, this is long overdue for both the player and the team. Multiple healthy scratches by coach Bruce Cassidy over the last two seasons and comments made to the media have finally rubbed the 25-year-old DeBrusk enough where he wants out.
NHL
Yardbarker

David Pastrnak notches his 11th career NHL hat trick

It might have been a slow start for Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic, but over the last week, he has been heating up. On Thursday, Pastrnak notched his 11th career National Hockey League hat trick as the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2. In his last four games, Pastrnak now has seven goals and one assist for eight points.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Don Sweeney
Boston Globe

With Tuukka Rask back, Bruins have an embarrassment of riches in goal

Tuukka Rask is back toeing the thin red line painted across the front of the Boston net, and that can mean only good things for the Bruins. In fact, based on their recent history, it should portend only better things, because the Bruins are now a sizzling 7-1-0 in their last eight games. They added to their recent success with Rask’s 25-save effort Thursday night at the Garden, a 3-2 win over the Flyers in his season debut.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Big Test for Bruins Schedule // Marchand Snubbed// Rask Returns – 1/15 (Hour 1)

0:10 – Judd Sirott and Bob Beers join Ryan Johnston in-studio ahead of today’s matinee versus Nashville. Will the Bruins upcoming schedule be a good test for them?. 15:18 – The guys discuss several potential trade targets that the Bruins could possibly pursue. 28:10 – How did...
NHL
nbcboston.com

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Named to NHL All-Star Roster, Brad Marchand Snubbed

Bergeron named to All-Star roster, Marchand snubbed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Patrice Bergeron may be the lone Boston Bruins representative in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Bergeron was named to the Atlantic Division roster for his third career All-Star selection. Surprisingly, he wasn't selected alongside any of his...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Boston Bruins#Ahl
NBC Sports

Bruins-Flyers takeaways: Tuukka Rask's return is a success

The Boston Bruins earned their fourth straight win on Thursday night as they topped the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2. It also marked their seventh win in their last eight games. Tuukka Rask's much-anticipated return was the story as the Bruins goaltender made his first start in net since June. He earned the victory thanks in large part to David Pastrnak, who scored all three of Boston's goals.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
The Associated Press

Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars’ seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for...
NHL
The Associated Press

Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride,” Marner...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

722K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy