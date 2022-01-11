ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Popular Missoula Food Trucks Are Moving Into Old Tia’s Location

By Mike Smith
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've heard about a lot of business closings over the last couple of years in Missoula, and it's always a bummer. One of them was the announcement that Tia's Big Sky, known in Missoula for their delicious tamales, had closed down for good at the end of August. Of...

Alt 101.5

Exciting New Hotel Opens in Missoula For Extended Stays

There seems to be a never-ending need for hotels in Missoula over the last couple of years - every time one opens, we hear about another one that has plans to open up. Last year, the AC Hotel opened downtown - though they weren't able to get their rooftop bar open over the summer - and in the last few months, we've also heard about the Hilton Garden Inn being sold to new owners and the downtown Holiday Inn's plans for expansion.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Missing Skier’s Body Found in Lost Trail Area

The body of a Colorado skier was found Friday afternoon. The 25-year-old man had been missing since Thursday afternoon in the Lost Trail area on the border between Montana and Idaho. Searchers found the deceased skier on the Idaho side of the mountain about 24 hours after he was reported missing.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Alt 101.5

Favorite Montana Vacation Spot Named One of Most Relaxing in US

We're about two weeks into the new year, and there's one question on everyone's minds: "Am I allowed to use any of my vacation days yet?" Well, you'll probably want to hold off on those for a bit - maybe save them for the summer, when the weather's nice and you can really make the most of that sweet, sweet PTO. When you kick off your shoes and chill by the beach. Maybe you'll read a book. Maybe you'll do absolutely nothing. Ooh, nothing. Yeah, nothing sounds good.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Airbnb in Bonner, MT Described as Straight Out of a Fairytale

You have to love Airbnb and other services like it. They've taken the hassle out of traveling by offering up amazing places to stay and you can book your getaway from the palm of your hand. Gone are the days of settling for the nearest hotel or motel to try and accommodate your travel plans. Now you can find endless options to stay in style on your next adventure.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Considering a Move to MT? Watch Trailer for the Film ‘Grizzly’

Montana has witnessed a large influx of transplants over the last two years. Tons of people from all over the country are packing up and moving to Montana. Whether it be to escape the politics and taxes of their old homes or just to have a change of pace in their lives, we have seen plenty of out-of-state plates, and they are not just road tripping tourists.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Missoula’s Party America Store Closing Permanently

We were holding out hope that Missoula's beloved party store would survive pandemic closures, staff shortages, and shipping problems. Unfortunately, that's not the case, for Party America, which has been in the Northgate Plaza for the past 23 years. Sometime in 2020 I went there to get some balloons and...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Please Tell Me Why This is the Most-Searched Food Gadget in MT

A couple of years ago my mom gave me a box of random kitchen items, most of which I can use. In the box were extra silverware and various other odds and ends that she had collected and no longer needed. I snapped up the silverware (we seem to have a disappearing spoon problem at my house) and I put the other stuff in the drawer.
ELECTRONICS
Alt 101.5

Reserve Street Homeless Camp to Officially Close on January 25

The last day that campers will be allowed under the Reserve Street Bridge will officially be January 25, according to Montana Department of Transportation District Administrator Bob Vosen. KGVO spoke to Vosen following the press conference that occurred ion Thursday to introduce the new authorized camp at Concrete Way and...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Who, Where and How Much: Top 10 Landowners in Montana

You could say it HAS to be a big sky, since it's responsible for covering 95,155,800 acres of country we are proud to call Montana. And full disclosure, this is not a political rant, a condemnation of the wealthy or criticism of how any of that private acreage is being used, nor what they should or should not be doing with it. Nope, just thought you might find some of the names and numbers interesting.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Missoula Celeb J.K. Simmons Releases Song to Support Montana Rail

Actor J.K. Simmons - recently seen reprising his iconic role as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: No Way Home - has been in the news around Missoula a lot lately. Which makes sense, considering his deep ties to the area (he graduated from the University of Montana in 1978, where his father was the School of Music director).
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Whoa! Did You Know a Main ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Lives in Montana?

How lucky are we when it comes to the biggest show on cable television? Everybody is hooked on Yellowstone and being in Montana gives us a special connection that others don't get to experience. The ranch that serves as home base for the Duttons on the show is in Darby, close enough to visit or even plan a stay. Season four was filmed entirely in Montana with plenty of western Montana hopefuls like myself getting the call to serve as extras for a day. And it's been fun to keep an eye out for recognizable places like Ruby's Cafe and the Missoula County Courthouse. Here's a fun fact about how much Yellowstone paid to use the courthouse over the multiple days of filming.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Montana Rail Link Clarifies the Conclusion of Lease with BNSF

After the initial announcement on Monday that Montana Rail Link was ending its long-term lease with BNSF Railway Company, spokesperson Jon Bennion reached out with more detailed information to clarify the story. According to the press release, BNSF will resume operations on its mainline corridor through the southern part of...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Missoula’s ‘Hot-N-Ready’ Pizzas Are No Longer $5

Long, exhausting days at work, kids' birthday parties, large gatherings, these situations have called for the $5 Hot-N-Ready pizzas to the rescue for many, many years here in Missoula. That convenient price is now just fond memory as the pizza staple has raised the price at all of their stores nationwide.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Human Trafficking the Focus of Talk Back and Press Conference

Governor Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Austin Knudsen hosted a press conference at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula to bring attention to the topic of slavery and human trafficking in Montana. Surrounded by law enforcement personnel from sheriff and police departments,. Governor Gianforte opened the meeting with this...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Woman Sets Missoula Building on Fire, Calls 911 on Herself

At around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Missoula Police Department Officers and the Missoula Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire on the north end of the Scott Street Bridge. An officer noticed the building at 1301 Scott Street was partially engulfed along with an additional outbuilding. MPD Detective Lieutenant Eddie McLean explains.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Great Yellowstone Bunkhouse Debate: Does REAL Chili Have Beans?

Growing up, there was one part of cold weather snaps that I always looked forward to. Every time the barometric pressure would fall, my dad would bust out the chili pot and mix up some spice. He called it "whatchu got stew." He would simply clean out the fridge and part of the pantry and pour everybody into the pool, taking "whatchu got" and making chili. It would start on the first cold day of fall. You know, the day you are forced to put on a sweater? That would always be my first helping of Dad's chili, a recipe that would progressively get hotter and hotter as the season grew colder and colder. By late January to middle February, Dad's chili recipe would make a firefighter sweat. But, was Dad's dish REALLY considered chili, or is it more of a stew?
RECIPES
Alt 101.5

Alt 101.5

Missoula, MT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

