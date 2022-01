If you’ve been following The Chainsmokers on TikTok in hopes their dormant account would one day spring to life, just know that day has finally come. On Monday, the “Closer” hitmakers shared three videos teasing their return to music after a nearly-three year hiatus. The first clip uses that same purple hue that’s been permeating their socials — such as their new icons and headers — before switching to a fully-colored look at two guys mixing a song in the studio. The video ends with the word “TCS4,” the code name of their upcoming fourth studio album, against a lavender backdrop.

