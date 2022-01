The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood are releasing a new single today in honor of Martin Luther King Day weekend. The group explains that “Weight of the World” is “a song about strong Black women—the ones we know, the ones unknown, the ones taken from us, and the ones forgotten like Ida B. Wells.” Wells was a tireless advocate for civil rights in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. She founded organizations such as the National Association of Colored Women and also helped raise awareness of lynching through publications such as The Red Record. Wells passed away in 1931 but in 2020 received a Pulitzer Prize special citation acknowledging “her outstanding and courageous reporting on the horrific and vicious violence against African Americans during the era of lynching.”

