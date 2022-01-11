ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Want Sharper Photos? 5 Tips for Precise Autofocus (VIDEO)

By Ron Leach
shutterbug.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo you come across a beautiful scene, use the camera’s histogram to nail exposure, and find a great composition. Well, you just made a great shot—unless you pull it up on the computer and discover that the image is soft. There are a bunch of reasons for...

www.shutterbug.com

Comments / 0

Related
shutterbug.com

5 Quick Tips for Captivating Bird Photos (VIDEO)

The great thing about bird photography is that you can often make amazing images in your backyard if you don’t have a nature preserve nearby. In the video below you’ll learn five easy tips for shooting captivating photographs of birds, whether you’re at home or shooting in the field.
LONGMONT, CO
shutterbug.com

4-Minute Guide to LONG EXPOSURE Photography (VIDEO)

One sure way to capture impressive landscape images is to mount your camera on a tripod and experiment with long exposures. This enables you to convey a sense of movement, with cotton-like clouds and soft, flowing water. Unfortunately, many outdoor photographers shy away from this technique because they mistakenly believe...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Camera#Autofocus#Sharper#Finnish#C Af Tracking#Mf
shutterbug.com

How to Use Crazy Objects (Including a Potato) as Camera Lenses

Since you're a photographer, we're sure you've always wondered how to use various household items as a camera lens. For instance, instead of your fancy zoom, maybe a potato could be a camera lens? Or how about putting a toilet paper roll on front of your $5000 camera and using that as a lens?
PHOTOGRAPHY
shutterbug.com

How FOREGROUNDS Can Make or Break Landscape Photos (VIDEO)

Should you emphasize the foreground in landscape photos, strive to balance nearby objects with those in the distance, or eliminate the foreground altogether? That obviously depends upon the scene. The tutorial below explains how to make this important decision for the best possible results. Danish landscape photographer Mads Peter Iversen...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
shutterbug.com

3 Killer Boudoir Poses to Try in 2022 (VIDEO)

If there's anyone who knows the best boudoir poses out there, it's Marco Ibanez, a successful Washington DC-based boudoir photographer we turn to again and again for his posing tips. In the below video, Ibanez shows you three "killer boudoir poses" to try with clients this year to jumpstart your...
PHOTOGRAPHY
shutterbug.com

3 ESSENTIAL Elements of a GREAT Nature Photo: You Need at Least One (VIDEO)

A lot goes into making successful landscape photos, and we regularly share tutorials on everything from composition and exposure techniques to choosing the proper gear. Today’s episode is simple and specific—identifying what one pro says are three essential element of every great shot. Danish pro Mads Peter Iversen...
PHOTOGRAPHY
shutterbug.com

7 Key In-Camera SETTINGS You Should CHANGE Now! (VIDEO)

If you’ve never bothered to change the default settings on your camera, it’s time to pay attention and make a few modifications so it performs best for you. As you’ll see in the quick explainer below, there are several key camera settings you should seriously consider changing, whether or not your camera is brand new.
ELECTRONICS
shutterbug.com

The BEST Mirrorless & DSLR Cameras for ANY Budget & Purpose in 2022 (VIDEO)

Unless you have unlimited funds and room for a closet full of gear, choosing a new camera is a really important decision that requires very careful research. As you’ll see in the video below, a bit of help from an experienced pro can greatly facilitate the process and help you make an informed choice.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy