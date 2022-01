Adele has released a video for "Oh My God," the fifth track from her fourth studio LP, 30. The album has been a massive hit, becoming the bestselling record of 2021 within three days of its November release. The English pop star was criticized in the weeks before the project dropped, when news circulated that Sony had ordered 500,000 copies of the record during a vinyl shortage. But it now seems the label's projection was modest, as 30 continues to fly off the shelves. On January 21, she'll start a three-month Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace Colosseum.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO