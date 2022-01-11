ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Parks & Recreation Seeks Public Input for New Harriet E. Brown Community Center

By Calvert County Public Information Office
 4 days ago
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 11, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites citizens to participate in a brief survey to provide input on the new Harriet E. Brown Community Center and Park. The survey offers a glimpse of potential site and floor plan options for the potential facility.

The public is encouraged to provide input on the center’s amenities, outdoor space, floor plans and more. The new community center will be located on Fairground Road and will replace the existing community center building located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation strives to enhance the health, economy and well-being of the Calvert County community through sustainable practices, leisure opportunities and environmental stewardship. For more information about Parks & Recreation facilities and programs, visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksandRecreation .

