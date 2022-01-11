WRESTLING: Chickasha freshmen place in wrestling tourney

Chickasha wrestlers had success in a recent tournament.

Chickasha wrestlers competed in a tournament that Cushing hosted and had success. According to wrestling coach Chad Randle, a pair of freshmen ended up placing in the tournament.

Randle said that Brayden Dougherty finished second in his bracket.

Randle said that Dougherty's beat the No. 2 seed early in that bracket, and Dougherty won that match via fall. Randle said that Dougherty took down the third-place finisher in that division by a pin, and he won the semifinal final match by decision to advance to the championship match.

According to Randle, Colby Longanacre went 5-2 during the tournament and finished fourth in his bracket.

Randle said that Longanacre advanced to the quarterfinals and won multiple matches after a loss before finishing fourth in that bracket.