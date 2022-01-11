Albany Commission meeting brings swearing in of two new members

ALBANY — It was out with the old and in with the new on Monday for the Albany city government, as two commissioners said farewells and two newly elected members took the dais for the first time.

The new Commissioners, Jalen Johnson in Ward II and Vilnis Gaines in Ward III, took the oath of office with Commissioner Bob Langstaff, who won a sixth term during the 2021 municipal election.

Elected officials are frequently the lightning rod for criticism, and that is especially true on the local level, where encounters with voters can occur during an outing to the grocery store or while pumping gasoline.

For former commission member B.J. Fletcher, the words of appreciation she has received from constituents have been encouraging. But the congressional plaque she and fellow former commission member Matt Fuller received from U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop’s office Monday was a highlight.

The outgoing commission quickly worked through a light agenda prior to the swearing-in ceremony conducted by Dougherty County Chief Superior Court Judge Willie E. Lockette.

“That’s very humbling,” Fletcher said of the “Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition” bestowed upon herself and Fuller, which she said she believed were the first of their kind awarded to local officials. “I think it’s recognizing and telling the rest of the people, ‘There’s two people who took time out of their lives to serve.’”

As someone who loves the city, Fletcher said she wishes the best for Gaines, who defeated her in a December runoff election, and Johnson.

“My constituents have gone out of their way to say thank you, and they’re going to give Mr. Gaines a fair shake,” she said. “You didn’t know me eight years ago, so give Mr. Gaines a fair shake.”

For the near future, the former commissioner said she is planning for the 20th anniversary of her restaurant, BJ’s Country Buffet. She plans to dust off the old recipe books to bring back traditional Southern fare such as ox tail and hoe cakes and to reduce prices to near-1992 levels as part of the celebration.

She also will consider new challenges. Recently she was approached by a prospective partner in Lee County who did not wish to broach an idea until she was leaving the commission.

“It provides a little bit of entertainment with fine foods,” she said. “I just don’t (yet) know what project I want to do next.

“I have a very supportive staff. For eight years, they have been there for me. It’s like a joke — what’s B.J. going to do next? Several opportunities have been presented to me, and I want to do something different in my future.”

One persistent question she has fielded is what she would like her legacy to be from eight years on the commission.

“I didn’t get into it for a legacy,” she said. “I got into it to try to make a difference in a community I very much love. My greatest dream is to stand before the Lord and hear, “Well done, my faithful servant.’”

After receiving an ovation as he, Johnson and Langstaff walked onto the dais, Gaines said he is set to serve the people in his four-year term. He related a story of how a city resident thanked him recently for the opening of a new grocery store in less than 30 days in office.

While that accomplishment did not involve his participation, Gaines said he is ready to hit the ground running to be a part of fulfilling future goals.

“I want to get to work for Albany,” he said. “I’m ready to get to work, and I want to thank everybody.”

Johnson acknowledged the presence of a special relative, who was among his supporters in the audience.

The gathering of well-wishers and supporters at the meeting room was perhaps the largest gathering in the building since government entities moved to hybrid virtual/in-person meetings in March 2020 to limit the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

“I want to thank my friends and family for being here tonight,” Johnson said. “Ladies and gentlemen, my great-grandmother is in the audience tonight.”