Georgia State

Georgia voting rights advocates demand Democrats take action

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal voting rights advocates say they want to see concrete action taken at the federal level...

www.cbsnews.com

Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABQJournal

Election ‘reforms’ protect Democrats, not voting rights

When progressive elected officials start throwing around phrases like “increasing voters’ rights,” “protecting our democracy” and “ensuring access to the ballot box,” we should expect soon to follow highly partisan and questionable “reforms” in how our elections are conducted. Recently our Secretary of State, a public official heavily funded by George Soros, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection with disappointing poll numbers, announced numerous proposed election law changes that can only be described as real doozies in terms of giving New Mexico Democratic Party candidates enhanced opportunities for guaranteed electoral success in this November’s general election.
ELECTIONS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
#Democrats#Voting Rights#Republicans#Cbs News#Democratic#Cbsn
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Joe Manchin praises Kyrsten Sinema’s refusal to tweak filibuster as voting rights bill stymied

Senator Joe Manchin praised fellow conservative Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s speech in which she indicated she would not vote to eliminate the filibuster to advance voting rights legislation.Mr Manchin spoke with The Independent on the way to a meeting between President Joe Biden and Democratic senators as the White House seeks to enact legislation ahead of the 2022 midterms and the next presidential election.“Very good,” Mr Manchin said of his colleague’s remarks. “Excellent speech.”Other Democrats were less complimentary. “I’d say the speech kind of speaks for itself,” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island said.Ms Sinema delivered the speech on the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

