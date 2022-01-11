Georgia voting rights advocates demand Democrats take action

When progressive elected officials start throwing around phrases like “increasing voters’ rights,” “protecting our democracy” and “ensuring access to the ballot box,” we should expect soon to follow highly partisan and questionable “reforms” in how our elections are conducted. Recently our Secretary of State, a public official heavily funded by George Soros, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection with disappointing poll numbers, announced numerous proposed election law changes that can only be described as real doozies in terms of giving New Mexico Democratic Party candidates enhanced opportunities for guaranteed electoral success in this November’s general election.
