ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Poet’s Corner

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 4 days ago

Zachary Wiesner lives in West Tisbury. Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard...

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Novak Djokovic faces deportation as start of Australian Open approaches

Lawyers for Novak Djokovic presented their case to a panel of three judges on Sunday, hoping the tennis star will be allowed to stay in Australia and compete in the first major tournament of the year. Djokovic's visa was revoked over not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Roxana Saberi has the latest.
TENNIS
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Tisbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
The Hill

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poets#Holding Hands#Vineyard#Gmail Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy