ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Shop Kendall Jenner’s Puffer iPhone Case—Because It’s Cold for Your iPhone Too

By Alexis Bennett
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cute phone cases aren’t usually the first items that come to mind when upgrading our winter wardrobes. However, there’s a host of cozy, cuddly cases that could certainly make dreary winter days a bit more tolerable. It might feel silly or...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecurrent-online.com

Kendall Jenner Pregnancy Rumors – Is she really pregnant?

Is Kendall Jenner expecting a child? Sounds like the real deal, then!. That’s all for now, but keep the rumours coming! Twitter user @KendallJennerFanPage mentioned that Kendall Jenner was pregnant, and we’re dying to find out more. Two days ago, a fan page on TikTok began yelling about...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
Cosmopolitan

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Had Her Baby Based on Her Literal Nails

In case you haven't been paying attention to Kylie Jenner TikTok™, the internet is completely convinced that Kylie secretly had her baby and is hiding it from everyone. Which, considering that she one successfully hid an entire pregnancy from fans, is certainly possible. And most recently, people are looking to Kylie's manicure as proof that she just welcomed her second child. As forever iconic fan account @kravis4ever points out, Kylie has short nails—and last time she had short nails she'd just welcomed her daughter Stormi (obviously, short nails make it easier to do bb things like diaper changing, etc).
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Why did Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons break up?

The recent engagement of Ben Simmons has literally stunned everyone as a whole. This announcement came out of nowhere and many people are still questioning the past relationship between Simmons and Kendall Jenner which was ended back in 2019. However, many people still have doubts as to why these two broke up in the first place when everything was going swiftly between the two.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner just got the prettiest tortoiseshell tip manicure

It's no secret that Kendall Jenner is a trendsetter – from that cut-out wedding guest dress (which quite literally broke the internet), to her and Kim Kardashian's contrasting Met Gala getups. It's no wonder then, that she's even leading the way when it comes to manicures, and her latest nail look has found itself at the top of our list of trends to try in 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puffer#Smart Phone#Ios#Urban Sophistication
shefinds

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Married? Here's Why The Internet Thinks So.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker officially confirmed their relationship nearly two years ago, and now the pair may have taken their romance to the next level with speculation that the couple got married before the new year. To celebrate the beginning of 2022 Jenner took to social media to share a gallery of photos of her celebration, and one picture in the lineup led fans to believe she and her basketball star beau had tied the knot.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Latest Couple Selfie Is Peak Cozy New Year's Eve

Kendall Jenner is–at least by the standards of a reality television personality–quite private about her personal life. But the model was not shy about sharing her picture-perfect New Year's weekend, which she spent with NBA player boyfriend Devin Booker. Booker, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, is rarely featured on her Instagram page which boasts 209 million followers and is generally focused on sharing images from her modeling and her tequila brand, 818.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Look At Her Late Pregnancy Style In Catsuit On Instagram Stories

Fans Are CONVINCED Kylie Jenner Has SECRETLY Given Birth To Baby #2. On Saturday, Kylie Jenner posted some photos and short video clips of herself to Instagram Stories while wearing a chocolate brown catsuit that showed off her baby bump. Jenner is due early in 2022, and her maternity wear is as stylish as everything else she posts on the timeline. Over the catsuit, she threw on an oversized brown coat with massive pockets and what appear to be leather lapels.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kendall Jenner Responds to Criticism Over Dress She Wore to Friend’s Wedding

Kendall Jenner addressed criticism towards the black cut-out dress she wore at her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding. Perez shared a series of photos from her wedding to Instagram on New Year’s Eve, calling it “the greatest night of 2021.” Among the carousel she shared were two pictures featuring Kendall in the Mônot dress, in addition to another with the model in what appears to be a bridesmaid dress.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Kendall Jenner is Featured in Michael Kors’ Spring Ad Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner is fronting Michael Kors Collection’s spring 2022 ad campaign. Photographed on the roof of Prospect Tower in Manhattan by Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, the campaign breaks today and is a cinematic love letter to New York, the designer’s hometown.More from WWDKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable MomentsThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021 “When I think about what endures, it’s love — romantic love, but also love for your friends, your family and for your city,” said Kors.  “With this campaign, we wanted to bring to life urban...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy