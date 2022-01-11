ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esparto, CA

Deputies Searching For Esparto High Generator Thief

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago
ESPARTO (CBS13) – The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who stole a generator from Esparto High School.

On January 6 at around 1:30 a.m., a suspect or suspects jumped the fence at Esparto High School and the, according to a statement from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. They then tried to get inside the school’s culinary trailer by prying open the door. In the process, they caused about $1,000 in damage.

The next night, the same suspect came on campus again and cut the locks on the trailer and stole a generator and casing, the Sheriff’s Office says. The generator has an estimated value of $3,000.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Yolo Tip HotLine: 530-668-5248.

