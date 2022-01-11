ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Football: Date announced for annual Orange-White spring game

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Texas athletics announced the date for the annual Orange-White spring game on Tuesday.

The game will take place on Saturday, April 23 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. It will be the first chance for fans to get a glimpse of the new players in action prior to the 2022 season.

Much of the attention will be centered around incoming transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers. Several members of the highly rated 2022 recruiting class are expected to make an immediate impact for the team next season, while fans will also get to see the two new position coaches in action for the first time, Tashard Choice and Brennan Marion.

The kickoff time for the game has not been announced yet, but all activities surrounding the Orange-White game are free admission.

Last season’s scrimmage featured quarterbacks Hudson Card and Casey Thompson dueling it out for the starting job.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

