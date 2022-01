Automation has become a hot topic within the Department of Defense, but is it hot enough?. While the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army are investigating ways to include automation in battlefield scenarios, automation, as a rule, is still not generally regarded as highly as cybersecurity or even software development. Each of these disciplines typically has substantial budget line items and entire teams dedicated to implementation, a status that automation does not traditionally enjoy within the Pentagon.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO