LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Because the Omicron variant is having an impact on virtually everything, classrooms at Philander Smith College will remain empty for a while longer. "As of last week, we were scheduled to be resumed with face to face instruction," said Roderick Smothers, Sr., President of Philander Smith College. "We just made the decision that for the first week of classes that we would probably be safer to do a week of virtual instruction."

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO