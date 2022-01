For a game that had absolutely no postseason stakes on the line, the Northwest Vikings sure came out to play on Thursday night against the Clarksville Wildcats like it did. The Vikings entered the night 1-9 compared to Clarksville’s 11-2, and the Wildcats had already defeated Northwest by 26 in November. But the underdogs didn’t back down: they took a lead into halftime before eventually falling 49-43.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO