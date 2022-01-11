ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

French growth on track despite latest COVID surge -central bank

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French economic activity is holding up this month despite the latest wave of COVID-19 outbreaks sweeping the country, the central bank said on Tuesday. Drawing on its latest monthly survey of 8,500...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Suez Canal expansion due to finish in July 2023 – SCA chairman

DUBAI (Reuters) – A project to expand parts of the Suez Canal is expected to be completed after two years of work in July 2023, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Sunday. The SCA announced accelerated plans to extend a second channel of the canal...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Italy reports 149,512 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 248 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 149,512 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, after 180,426 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 248 from 308. Italy has registered 141,104 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Paris#French#Reuters#The Bank Of France
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Economy surged ahead of Omicron outbreak

The UK’s economy was showing signs of leaving the pandemic behind it in November, before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ripped through the country.During the month, gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of all goods and services that were produced – rose by 0.9%.It was considerably ahead of the 0.4% that had been predicted by analysts, according to an average compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics.The surge pushed GDP back above its pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the Office for National Statistics said.GDP grew 0.9% in November and is now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic peak.Services grew 0.7% (1.3% above), manufacturing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Investors wary on bank growth despite executives’ optimism

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – While big U.S. bank bosses were optimistic on the economic outlook on Friday, pointing to an uptick in some lending businesses and a jump in consumer spending, investors were skeptical on the growth outlook for the sector. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Omicron becomes dominant variant in Germany – RKI institute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Omicron has become Germany’s dominant coronavirus variant accounting for 73.3 % of cases nationwide compared with 44.3 % seven days ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases wrote in its weekly report on Thursday. The long-dominant Delta variant now accounts for just 25.9...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

French Senate approves latest COVID measures and vaccine pass

PARIS (Reuters) – The French Senate approved on Thursday the government’s latest measures to tackle the COVID-19 virus, including a vaccine pass, which has encountered some opposition among the public after President Emmanuel Macron’s harsh criticism of the unvaccinated. The Senate backed the COVID measures and legislation...
WORLD
pymnts.com

Visa, Swiss Central Bank Efforts Latest Examples of 2022 CBDC Push

For central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), pilots, pilots everywhere — and some actual launches, too. It’s no surprise that central banks, increasingly, have been following China’s progress in debuting a digital yuan and have been pivoting toward launching CBDCs of their own. We’re seeing a flurry of activity in the first few weeks of the new year from the private sector too.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Central American bank funds Cuban COVID-19 vaccine drive

HAVANA (Reuters) - The Central American Bank for Economic Integration said it would give Cuba a loan of 46.7 million euros ($53.1 million) to help bolster the communist-run country’s COVID-19 vaccine program as it seeks to ramp up production for both domestic use and export. The fresh funds will...
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

French Central Banker Sees Inflation Peaking, Limited COVID Impact

PARIS (Reuters) - The current inflation spike in France and the broader euro zone is close to peaking, while the latest wave of COVID-19 infections in France will have a limited impact on the economy, the head of the French central bank said on Tuesday. Like many economies, France saw...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Britain reports 70,924 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 70,924 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 88 deaths within 28-days of a positive test. That compares with 81,713 new cases on Saturday, and 287 deaths. The government said data on new infections from Scotland was not included in Sunday’s total due to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy