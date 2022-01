(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's emergency mask mandate is officially now in place and it is different from previous mandates in the city. Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse issued the temporary mandate on Tuesday in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, telling the county board of commissioners Tuesday morning, “This is not a decision I made lightly, this is not an easy decision at all. I know it’s going to create some waves. But this is a tool we have in our toolbox. We have research, evidence out there showing that masks decrease transmission.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO