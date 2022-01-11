ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCarthy to Remove Democratic Lawmakers from Key Committee Assignments if Republicans Win Midterm Elections

By Tori Adams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has vowed to remove three Democratic lawmakers from key committee assignments if Republicans win the chamber...

