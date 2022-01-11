NJ lands on TSA's 2021 top weird airport finds list twice

NEWARK, N.J. (WCBS 880) -- New Jersey has received the distinct honor of having two of the TSA’s weirdest finds nationwide in 2021.

The TSA released its “Top 10 Catches of 2021” list Tuesday, with Newark Liberty International Airport coming in at No. 9.

The unusual catch came on Aug. 21, when TSA officers found a long-barreled revolver with a wooden grip.

Photo credit TSA

“It was the type of handgun that you might have seen pulled during one of several movie shootouts in ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,’ the ‘Gunfight at the O.K. Corral’ or ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,’” the TSA release said.

“Of course gun are not permitted to be carried through an airport security checkpoint,” it went on to say.

New Jersey had another appearance at No. 10. At Atlantic City International Airport after someone tried to get through airport security with six bullets hidden within a deodorant stick on Sept. 4.

Photo credit TSA

“It was a creative attempt to subvert security, but of course an X-ray machine can detect bullets! The item triggered an alarm, alerting the officers to take a closer look at what could have caused the alarm," the TSA said.

Here’s the remainder of the list:

8. Meth burrito - Hobby Int’l, Houston, Texas

7. Firearm buckle - Honolulu Int’l, Honolulu, Hawaii

6. Cleaver - Harrisburg Int’l, Middletown, Pennsylvania

5. Bear spray - Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, Eglin AFB, Florida

4. Machete - Reagan Washington Nat’l, Arlington, Virginia

3. Fireworks - Syracuse Hancock Int’l, Syracuse, New York

2. Wine holder - Sacramento Int’l, Sacramento, California

1. Chainsaw - New Orleans Int’l, New Orleans, Louisiana