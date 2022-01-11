ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Possible legal consequences begin for Sunwing passengers after feds spot 12 alleged infractions

INS News
 4 days ago

CTVNews.ca – Canada – Public...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Health Canada#Quebec#The Infamous#Sunwing#Ctvnews Ca
The Independent

Man who faked his death to escape prosecution is found alive and suffering from Covid in Scotland

A Rhode Island man who faked his own death in order to dodge fraud and sexual assault charges has reportedly been found alive in Scotland. Nicholas Alahverdian supposedly died at age 32 from complications associated with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. However, he was discovered – now using the name Arthur Knight – on a ventilator fighting Covid-19 in a hospital in Glasgow, Scotland. The Providence Journal reported that Mr Alahverdian was arrested by Interpol at the hospital last month, shocking the staff, who had no idea they had been caring for a fugitive. The Utah County Attorney's Office told the publication that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

Airlines Refuse To Fly Sunwing Party Passengers Back To Canada

The passengers from the infamous Sunwing party flight to Cancun before New Year’s Eve are having a hard time finding an airline willing to bring them back to Montreal. Air Canada says it has denied boarding to close to 20 people from the group thus far. Meanwhile, when they eventually find a way to return, the so-called influencers face fines of thousands of dollars and possible jail time.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'Selfish' student who hosted illegal Covid super-spreader parties for THREE nights running is fined $4,400 - as court hears wild raves helped plunge city into lockdown

A student has been hit with a $4,400 fine for holding parties over three consecutive nights in a NSW town flouting Covid regulations, causing the virus to spread and plunging the Hunter region into lockdown. Nathan Koko, 22, who later tested positive to Covid, pleaded guilty in the Newcastle Local...
WORLD
actionforex.com

Fed Bullard: March hike is a definite possibility

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Fed “could begin increasing the policy rate as early as the March meeting in order to be in a better position to control inflation.” He added, ” it makes sense to get going sooner rather than later and so I think March would be a definite possibility.”
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Almost 100,000 Aussies who waited in line for hours are told their Covid test results have been scrapped - as health workers reveal they're being 'spat on' and forced to work 10-hour shifts with no breaks

Almost 100,000 Australians who waited in line for hours have been told they won't be receiving their Covid test results - as exhausted health staff reveal the horrific conditions they've been forced to endure during the pandemic. Victorian residents were sent a text message on Saturday, stating that their 'PCR...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy