ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Roborock’s powerful H7 stick vacuum does something Dyson can’t, and it’s $40 off

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUjkr_0diqzTLG00

Cordless stick vacuums have come so far in recent years. Dyson is obviously the pioneer in this space, and it continues to be the market leader. Fantastic rival companies have emerged though, and most of them gained traction with dirt-cheap models. Then, there are companies like Roborock. Instead of competing solely on price, Roborock has been known to also compete on performance. Its vacuums might not be as cheap as budget brands, but they still often offer unrivaled bang for your buck at the high end of the market. Such is the case with the company’s new Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner . It’s an upgraded version of the flagship Roborock H6, which was definitely a fan favorite. What’s more, the new Roborock H7 vacuum price is so much less than a comparable Dyson!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xb0c9_0diqzTLG00

Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 3 Cleaning Modes

Price: $459.99
You Save: $40.00 (8%)
Buy Now

Best cheap stick vacuum deal

Before we get to the H7, there are two quick Amazon deals that we need to tell you about. If you just want a basic model with plenty of power and good battery life, you don’t have to spend much at all. Anker’s eufy HomeVac S11 Go Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale right now for $210 instead of $250. Or, you can spend even less on the eufy HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum , now just $151!

These are both excellent models from Anker’s home brand, eufy.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6UhP_0diqzTLG00

eufy by Anker, HomeVac S11 Go, Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight, Cordless, 120AW Suct…

Price: $209.99
You Save: $40.00 (16%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ue195_0diqzTLG00

eufy by Anker, HomeVac S11 Lite, Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight, Stylish and Cordle…

Price: $150.94
You Save: $24.00 (14%)
Buy Now

Those are both fine entry-level models. But they don’t hold a candle to. Roborock’s amazing new cordless stick vacuum.

Roborock H7 vacuum price on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSWLg_0diqzTLG00

I’ve been testing the new H7 that Roborock sent me for a couple of weeks now. I have to say, I’m thoroughly impressed. This cordless stick vacuum offers phenomenal performance and excellent battery life. It lasts for up to 90 minutes in eco mode, which is flat-out nuts. In standard mode, you can clean for up to 45 minutes and that’s already more than enough. Remember, this is a stick vacuum so it’s not really meant for cleaning your entire house in one pass. And for tough spots that are extra messy, there’s a super-powerful max mode.

The included accessories are all great, and the main floor brush works well on hard floors and on carpeting. Also of note, there’s a special floor brush you can buy separately for $99. I’ve tried similar brushes and they’re fantastic for cleaning hard flooring. Considering the H7’s price tag, it would’ve been nice to see this brush included in the box.

One really cool feature of the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is something you won’t find on rival models. Part of what makes cordless stick vacuums so popular is that they’re bagless. As a result, you don’t have to worry about constantly buying new bags like you do with some upright vacuums. But as we’ve learned from the new wave of self-emptying robot vacuums, bags can be very convenient. This is especially true when you consider how annoying it is to empty some cordless stick vacuum models.



Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 3 Cleaning Modes

Price: $459.99
You Save: $40.00 (8%)
Buy Now

Using this powerful new vacuum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NwMmX_0diqzTLG00

The H7 is reasonably easy to empty, but it also has a very cool feature so you’ll never have to empty it. If you want, you can use an accessory that comes with the vacuum to add dust bags. This model supports 560ml bags that are easy to pop in. They’re also self-closing. That means when your dust bag is full, you just slide it out and it seals in all the dirt and dust. It’s a very cool feature that makes emptying the vacuum a breeze. People are definitely going to love having this option.

In my testing, I really only found one complaint. One of the things I love most about Dyson rivals is that they typically have LED lighting on the brush head. I’m still not sure why Dyson refuses to add this useful feature. This simple feature makes it so much easier to see all the dirt and dust on the floor. Unfortunately, the H7 doesn’t have any lighting so you’re inevitably going to miss a little bit here and there, as you would with a Dyson.

All in all, the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a phenomenal cordless vacuum. It’s also a big upgrade from the H6 in terms of performance. It retails for $499.99 so it’s definitely on the pricey side. That being said, it still costs hundreds less than a comparable Dyson model.

And right now, Amazon is offering a $40 discount!

Roborock is an increasingly popular brand and its products rack up 5-star reviews at lightning speed. Definitely check out the new Roborock H7 vacuum since the price is so much better than other high-end models.



Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 3 Cleaning Modes

Price: $459.99
You Save: $40.00 (8%)
Buy Now

Roborock H7 cordless stick vacuum fast facts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RsON_0diqzTLG00

The Roborock H7 vacuum price discount on Amazon is great. But this awesome stock vacuum is about so much more than just its competative price tag. Here are some key takeaways:

  • The new Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is Roborock’s most powerful cordless vacuum yet
  • 160 AW “HyperForce” suction picks up even the most stubborn dirt and dust
  • Impressive battery life lasts for up to 90 minutes in Eco mode
  • The H7 also can also run in standard mode for up to 45 minutes, and there’s a Max mode for tough jobs
  • Recharges from empty to full in 2.5 hours
  • Lightweight design makes the H7 easy to carry and maneuver
  • OLED screen shows all the info you need while you clean
  • Magnetic accessories are easy to store for quick access
  • Unique dust bag support lets you use a self-closing dust bag so you don’t have to empty your vacuum



Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 3 Cleaning Modes

Price: $459.99
You Save: $40.00 (8%)
Buy Now

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon !

The post Roborock’s powerful H7 stick vacuum does something Dyson can’t, and it’s $40 off appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Walmart's having a secret year-end clearance sale — this $60 Hoover vacuum is just one highlight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cordless Vacuum#Vacuums#Robot#Cleaning Modes Price#Eufy#Lightweight Cordless#Homevac S11 Lite#Lightweight Stylish And
SheKnows

Quick — Snag This Powerful Vacuum Cleaner While It’s 75% Off Today Only

2022 is here and we already feel like we have to do everything. Get the kids ready for the new semester, clean the house, get our resolutions and goals in order —  and it’s not even Monday yet. But like every year, we kick butt at our goals, both yearly goals, and daily ones. And how we do so is getting the tools to accomplish it all. From 2022 planners to cleaning supplies, we know what to use to have an effortlessly easy, accomplished day. And for the next six hours, this $650 vacuum is only $160 on Amazon. Buy: Cordless Vacuum...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch TV is down to $478 at Walmart (we can’t believe it either)

It’s no longer out of your reach to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen to a massive display, as there’s no shortage of 4K TV deals that you can avail of. Walmart is a good source for such offers, with the retailer’s 65-inch TV deals currently including this $70 discount for the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV, which brings its price down to a more affordable $478 from its original price of $548.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Shoppers Didn't Realize How Dirty Their Homes Were Before Using This Shark Vacuum — and It's on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've noticed lately that your vacuum cleaner has stopped holding a charge or simply doesn't have good suction anymore, it's probably time to invest in a new one. If you need a recommendation, look no further than the reviews section — one option shoppers love is the Shark Navigator Zero-M Upright Vacuum Cleaner, which has been slashed to just $200 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is at Walmart

Buying a brand-new TV is a big decision, so you want to make sure that you’re getting the best value for your money. Many of our favorite TVs come from TCL, a manufacturer well-known for creating sharp, functional, and well-priced displays. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best TCL TV deals we’ve seen from the brand. Right now at Walmart, you can pick up this 55-inch TCL Class 4 Series 4K Smart TV for just $319, which is a whopping $281 off the regular price of $600. That’s an absolute steal of a price considering what you’re getting. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best 4K TV deals you can get right now.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNET

CES 2022: Roborock's new dream machine mops, vacuums and cleans itself. But there's one huge catch

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. What's even more useful than a robot vacuum and mop that cleans itself? How about one that senses carpets, too. That's exactly what the new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra does. Announced at CES 2022, this $1,400 product represents the current pinnacle of automated floor care -- at least on paper.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
People

This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is $56 Off With Amazon's Coupon and Our Exclusive Code, but Not for Long

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you live in a small space or your home has primarily hardwood, tile, or linoleum floors, a cordless stick vacuum is an essential cleaning tool to have on hand. They're portable, easy to use, and don't take up a ton of storage space. Plus, they're relatively affordable if you can find a good deal, and Amazon offers an abundance of sales on a daily basis — including a 30 percent off coupon for the Vaclab Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum. We've also acquired an exclusive code that allows you to save even more making it an unbeatable price. When you apply Amazon's coupon and pair it with code CARLY0VACLAB at checkout, the stick vacuum totals to just $115, which is $56 off the original price.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Buy a $59 cable modem that’ll make your cable company furious

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We show you how to buy a cable modem so you don't have to pay your cable company anymore. People are so sick and tired of how much cable companies have been charging for pay TV all these years. That's especially true when a huge chunk of that monthly expense shouldn't be your responsibility in the first place.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Warehouse: The secret discount section for returned items like Fitbits and Shark vacuums

There’s little you won’t find to buy on Amazon. Whether its make-up storage, cordless vacuum cleaners or desks for a makeshift office, it’s home to pretty much everything you could ever need.If you’re a longtime Amazon shopper, you’ll probably be aware of all the ways you can save, such as setting your calendar for the annual Black Friday sales or subscribing to a prime membership that gets you next-day delivery and access to prime day offers.However, a lesser-known part of the website is the Amazon Warehouse, where you’ll find deals across used, pre-owned and open-box products.Don’t worry about being let...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, sleep aids, more

Yes, Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for just $189.99 today. And yes, you can also score #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 114,000 5-star reviews for just $17.50 each. But there's one type of Amazon deal right now that's outselling everything else by a landslide. Needless to say, we're talking about COVID rapid home tests. Not only does Amazon have COVID-19 at-home test kits in stock, but several best-sellers are actually discounted. They're still impossible to find in stock in most stores, so we have no idea how Amazon has COVID test kits in stock and on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Gadgeteer

Roborock’s latest robot vacuum does EVERYTHING!

We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. NEWS – Roborock robot vacuums are one of my favorite home automation gadgets that I use multiple times a week. I currently have two Roborock robot vacuums and I want another one because my home has three floors. On my main floor, I have the Roborock S7 robot vac with the self-emptying dock and it’s been a real game-changer when it comes to keeping my floors clean without me having to do the cleaning! Now things are about to get even better with their soon to be released S7 MaxV Ultra.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Currys has slashed the price of Dyson’s V11 cordless vacuum in its January sale

Start the fresh New Year in style with a January sales bargain. From Amazon to Zara and Emma mattress deals, here at IndyBest we’re bringing you all the latest savings on tech, fashion, fridge freezers and laptops.If you’re looking to blitz the house after Christmas, and have a tired vacuum cleaner in need of replacing, you should be checking out the below Dyson vacuum cleaner deals.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop nowDyson devices come in lots of shapes and sizes, from cordless to handheld, across upright, hard floor and robot versions. Originally landing on the electricals scene...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

Echo Dot price drops to $25 in this leftover Black Friday deal

If you check out the Amazon device deals page right now, there isn't much going on right now. What you might not know, however, there are a bunch of Amazon device deals that the retailer is hiding from that popular page. We have no idea why that's the case. One good example is the Fire TV Stick 4K, which has a huge $20 discount if you use the coupon code ADDFTV (see Amazon's terms and conditions page for eligibility details). Even better than that, however, is a great deal on Amazon's most popular Alexa speaker ever. In fact, Amazon's current...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Secret Amazon sale slashes Fire TV Stick 4K to just $29.99

Are you looking for examples of Black Friday deals that are still available right now at Amazon? Well, we've got plenty to choose from. The star of the show is Amazon's sale on AirPods Pro with MagSafe. They're currently on sale for just $189.99, which is a huge $60 discount! You'll even find #1 best-selling luxurious bed sheets with 85,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $19.99. That's even cheaper than it was on Black Friday! But wait until you see Amazon's current Fire TV Stick 4K deal. This is definitely the lowest Fire TV Stick 4K price you'll find for...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 Amazon best-sellers that are finally back after selling out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon and other top online retailers have been having some serious trouble keeping hot products in stock lately. Of course, this is perfectly understandable and shouldn't really come as a surprise to anyone at the moment. It obviously has a whole lot to do with the fact that online shopping is still surging in the US. Because of the pandemic, people have still grown accustomed to doing more of their shopping online. As a result, online retail giants like Amazon might continue to have trouble keeping certain items in stock. That's especially true when it comes to products from the Amazon best sellers list.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

293K+
Followers
6K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy