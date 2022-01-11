ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Quebec to impose ‘significant’ financial penalty against people who refuse to get vaccinated

INS News
 4 days ago

CTVNews.ca – Canada – Public...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Canadian province to impose financial penalty on the unvaccinated

QUEBEC (TND) — Officials in one of Canada's provinces say they will tax people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 if they are unvaccinated for non-medical reasons. Once implemented, Quebec will be the first province to impose a financial penalty on the unvaccinated. All people who are not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Finger Lakes Times

Province of Quebec tells people to get vaccinated or pay

NEW YORK — Unvaccinated residents in the Canadian province of Quebec will have to pay a penalty in the future, according to the local premier. "The vaccine is the key to fighting the virus. For this reason, we are thinking of a contribution for adults who refuse vaccination for non-medical reasons," Premier Francois Legault announced on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MercuryNews

Quebec to start fining those who refuse COVID vaccine

The Canadian province of Quebec announced Tuesday that residents who have refused a Covid-19 vaccine will soon have to pay a fine. The fines will be a way for the unvaccinated to contribute to an overburdened public health care system, authorities said. “Right now, these people, they put a very...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wpr.org

Quebec's 'unvaxxed tax' has people rushing to get vaccinated

Quebec's plan to put a "significant" health tax on unvaccinated people — who account for a large share of COVID-19 hospitalizations — quickly drove a rush of new appointments this week, health officials say. "It's encouraging!" said Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, in a tweet announcing the new...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
François Legault
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

Quebec imposes a tax on those who are not vaccinated

They are a “burden” on the healthcare system: Quebec is preparing to take drastic action against those who refuse to be vaccinated against Govt-19, with special taxes being levied only on those who have not been vaccinated. The government of the French-speaking province of Canada, which has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”

There Great Britain returns to under 100 thousand cases per day for the first time since 21 December, so much so that in London we return to talk about goodbye to the Green pass. However, to launch a first alarm on a sub-variant of Omicron is the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency which on Friday warned that it had traced 53 sequences of a sub-lineage of Omicron, called BA.2, which has been talked about since December, explaining that it will be monitored carefully. Because the first 53 cases come after that already Israel had detected 20 during the genetic sequencing of Covid patients. “This variant contains more mutations than Omicron and – according to the Business Standard – could be more violent.” Although scientists are concerned about the new sub-variant – the British tabloid reads – little is known about the dangers it entails.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quebec#Canada
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

South Africa minister who told schoolgirls to ‘open your books and close your legs’ under fire

A South African minister has come under fire on social media for telling schoolgirls to “open your books and close your legs”.“To the girl child: Open your books, and close your legs. Don’t open your legs, open your books. Thank you very much,” minister Phophi Ramathuba can be heard telling students in clips of the video shared widely on social media.The students can be heard repeating the minister’s words in the video.The health minister made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to the Gwanane secondary school in the Sekgakgapeng township aimed at reducing teenage pregnancy rates and encouraging abstinence,...
AFRICA
The Independent

Brazil starts vaccinating children after weeks of delay

Fifteen Brazilian children received COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, marking the start of an effort that was delayed several weeks by the federal government's reluctance to endorse the immunization of children.The country’s health regulator issued approval on Dec. 16 for the administration of the Pfizer shot to kids aged 5 to 11. The decision incensed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro who has since complained about vaccinating children, saying he won't let his 11-year-old daughter get shots and warning of possible side effects.A study released by U.S. health authorities in late December determined that serious side effects of the Pfizer vaccine...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Selfish' student who hosted illegal Covid super-spreader parties for THREE nights running is fined $4,400 - as court hears wild raves helped plunge city into lockdown

A student has been hit with a $4,400 fine for holding parties over three consecutive nights in a NSW town flouting Covid regulations, causing the virus to spread and plunging the Hunter region into lockdown. Nathan Koko, 22, who later tested positive to Covid, pleaded guilty in the Newcastle Local...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Almost 100,000 Aussies who waited in line for hours are told their Covid test results have been scrapped - as health workers reveal they're being 'spat on' and forced to work 10-hour shifts with no breaks

Almost 100,000 Australians who waited in line for hours have been told they won't be receiving their Covid test results - as exhausted health staff reveal the horrific conditions they've been forced to endure during the pandemic. Victorian residents were sent a text message on Saturday, stating that their 'PCR...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy