Do you remember Y2K when fear of the computer counting system triggered international anxiety before the calendar rolled into 2000? Fear raised its illogical head during other moments in history also: In 1825, some believed riding a train would rip a body apart; in the late 1800s, telephones carried the fear of people losing their privacy and using it to communicate with the dead; as late as the 1940s fear and conspiracy\ theories ran amok with the creation of radios and televisions; the 1990s brought us computer phobia. Today, I have no fear of my most valued writing tool, but there are times when I’m frustrated and want to throw it out a window.

