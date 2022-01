RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) updated the guidance for K-12 schools to include “Test to Stay” options on Jan. 7. “Protecting our students and staff requires layers of protection to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said State Health director and chief medical officer Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D. “In addition to vaccines and masks, Test-to-Stay is another proven tool that can help minimize the spread of COVID-19 while also maximizing time in the classroom.”

