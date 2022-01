The start of the new year is the perfect time to look at the bones of your garden and what to do about what is there — then you can assess where there is room for more plants! Fortunately, although the December weather was unseasonably warm, the short days and cooler January temperatures have sent most of the garden into dormancy — albeit that I have one little pear tree that is close to putting out a flower!

GARDENING ・ 10 HOURS AGO