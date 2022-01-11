ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Come help Waskowitz students plant a forest on Saturday, Jan. 29

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnEjz_0diqx6Ic00

Come help Waskowitz Environmental Leadership School (WELS) students plant a forest – join in on the fun and help improve their school campus on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Highline Public Schools is partnering with Forterra and the Green Cities Partnership to increase tree canopy in Burien.

As part of this project, students at WELS are planting a one-acre native urban forest on their campus.

Students will be leading teams of volunteers in restoration work to prepare the land for planting. Food, tools, and gloves will be provided.

Studies have shown that schoolyard tree cover predicts academic performance, both for reading and math: the more trees, the better the performance.

“This project means a lot, so we need help to do a lot.” – George Wallace, WELS student

  • WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 12-3 p.m.
  • WHERE: WELS Woodside Campus, 440 South 186th Street (map below)
  • WHO: Willing volunteers ages 8 and up
  • RSVP: https://forms.office.com/r/ceP7RQZy0g or scan the QR code below.

Registration is through Forterra. We will follow Forterra’s covid safety protocols. Masks are mandatory. Student volunteers can earn service hours.

WELS is a program in the Highline School District. Connected with Camp Waskowitz, WELS is an innovative program that focuses on experiential learning through community impact projects. WELS students learn to be environmental leaders at Camp Waskowitz and beyond.

QR Code to Register:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEWOP_0diqx6Ic00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Djokovic deported from Australia after losing appeal over canceled visa

Melbourne, Australia — Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday evening after losing his final bid to avoid deportation and play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. A court earlier unanimously dismissed the No. 1-ranked tennis player's challenge to cancel his visa. Djokovic, a 34-year-old from Serbia,...
TENNIS
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Massive volcano eruption recorded from space, triggers west coast tsunami warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tsunami warnings along the west coast following an underwater volcanic eruption Friday night. The eruption near the island Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific set off a tsunami that will affect the entire west coast. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center detected waves just under three feet high.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Society
NBC News

Prince Harry in legal fight to pay for U.K. police protection

LONDON — Prince Harry is challenging a decision by the British government which does not allow him to pay for his police protection when he returns to the U.K. The royal wants to bring his two children, Archie and Lilibet, to the U.K. so they can “know his home country,” but it is too risky without proper police protection, his legal representative said in a statement emailed to NBC News on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#A Forest#Plant#Highline Public Schools#Wels Woodside Campus#Covid
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
820
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy