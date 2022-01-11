Come help Waskowitz students plant a forest on Saturday, Jan. 29

Come help Waskowitz Environmental Leadership School (WELS) students plant a forest – join in on the fun and help improve their school campus on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Highline Public Schools is partnering with Forterra and the Green Cities Partnership to increase tree canopy in Burien.

As part of this project, students at WELS are planting a one-acre native urban forest on their campus.

Students will be leading teams of volunteers in restoration work to prepare the land for planting. Food, tools, and gloves will be provided.

Studies have shown that schoolyard tree cover predicts academic performance, both for reading and math: the more trees, the better the performance.

“This project means a lot, so we need help to do a lot.” – George Wallace, WELS student

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 12-3 p.m.

WHERE: WELS Woodside Campus, 440 South 186th Street (map below)

WHO: Willing volunteers ages 8 and up

RSVP: https://forms.office.com/r/ceP7RQZy0g or scan the QR code below.

Registration is through Forterra. We will follow Forterra’s covid safety protocols. Masks are mandatory. Student volunteers can earn service hours.

WELS is a program in the Highline School District. Connected with Camp Waskowitz, WELS is an innovative program that focuses on experiential learning through community impact projects. WELS students learn to be environmental leaders at Camp Waskowitz and beyond.

QR Code to Register: