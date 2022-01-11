U.S. Health Insurers Must Cover Cost of COVID Home Tests

The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 13, 2022, blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate, which applied to virtually all private companies with 100 of more employees. But it left in place a narrower mandate that requires health care workers at facilities receiving federal funds to get vaccinated. The ruling comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates continues to soar throughout the United States as a result of the omicron variant. We asked Debbie Kaminer, a professor of law at Baruch College, CUNY, to explain the ruling’s impact. 1. What did the Supreme Court decide? The court’s...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO