Public Health

U.S. Health Insurers Must Cover Cost of COVID Home Tests

By WI Web Staff
washingtoninformer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health insurers must cover over-the-counter home coronavirus tests starting Saturday, federal officials announced this week. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that anyone...

www.washingtoninformer.com

The Conversation U.S.

What Supreme Court's block of vaccine mandate for large businesses will mean for public health: 4 questions answered

The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 13, 2022, blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate, which applied to virtually all private companies with 100 of more employees. But it left in place a narrower mandate that requires health care workers at facilities receiving federal funds to get vaccinated. The ruling comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates continues to soar throughout the United States as a result of the omicron variant. We asked Debbie Kaminer, a professor of law at Baruch College, CUNY, to explain the ruling’s impact. 1. What did the Supreme Court decide? The court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
washingtoninformer.com

Q&A on At-Home Rapid Tests

The demand for at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests — sparked by the fast-spreading omicron variant in December — has continued in 2022. With that demand have come questions about the tests’ efficacy, how to use them and where to get them. We answer those queries and more. We...
HEALTH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: More signs that the omicron surge is easing in Florida as state reports drop in cases, hospitalizations

Florida’s omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge continued to show signs of easing as the state reported a decline in cases and hospitalizations on Saturday, data shows. There were 49,339 new cases on Friday, bringing the 7-day average of new cases to its lowest level in eight days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The count does not include those who used at-home tests. The new data ...
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

Continuing vaccine mandate could hurt health care staffing

Casper Star-Tribune CASPER – A vaccine mandate for health care facilities that receive federal funding will remain in place, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday, a decision that observers say has the potential to worsen existing staffing shortages at facilities across the state. The Biden administration’s mandate applies to health care facilities that receive money from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The mandate allows for medical and religious...
CASPER, WY
blackchronicle.com

Ben Carson Claims Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin Effective Against COVID

Dr. Ben Carson appeared on Hannity on Fox News last week where he touted the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as treatments against COVID-19. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. “The Biden White House – they downplay anything that is not ‘Get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

In the Case That Blocked OSHA's Vaccine Mandate, the Justices Disagreed About When COVID-19 Counts As a Workplace Hazard

When the Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private employers yesterday, the three dissenters said the majority was recklessly overriding the judgment of experts who know best how to make workplaces safe. But as the majority saw it, the dissenters were ready to let unelected bureaucrats exercise sweeping powers that Congress never gave them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

