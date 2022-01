Photo submitted – From left to right – Patience & William Titus and Tyiesha & Michael Cabrera. As I was finishing my Pilates lesson, Jeanine Kawryga entered the Pilates Studio for her lesson. The first thing she said was, “ I just ate lunch at the new restaurant up the street and it was delicious!” Well, that got my attention! Directly after my Pilates lesson, I was heading to the House of Flavor Bar & Grill to interview the new owners for this article, so I asked to interview her and she agreed.

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO