Lego delays Overwatch 2 set due to ongoing Activision Blizzard allegations

Lego’s Overwatch 2 Titan set will no longer be coming out next month as the company reviews its partnership with Activision Blizzard.

A report by TheBrickFan s tates that Lego has indefinitely delayed the Titan set, which was going to release on Feb. 1, in light of the ongoing allegations against Activision Blizzard by former and current employees. A Lego spokesperson told TheBrickFan that the company needs to evaluate the situation before resuming production.

“We are currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment,” Lego’s statement said. “While we complete the review, we will pause the release of a LEGO Overwatch 2 product which was due to go on sale on Feb. 1, 2022.”

You can see a screencap of the Overwatch 2 Titan set below.

Lego isn’t the only company proceeding with caution regarding Activision Blizzard. Last month, Xbox head Phil Spencer told employees they would do the same. Similarly, Nintendo president Doug Bowser spoke with the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) about fellow member Activision Blizzard’s conduct as well.

Delays are practically synonymous with Overwatch 2 at this point, as it’s not even coming out this year anymore besides.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.