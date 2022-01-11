ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego delays Overwatch 2 set due to ongoing Activision Blizzard allegations

Lego’s Overwatch 2 Titan set will no longer be coming out next month as the company reviews its partnership with Activision Blizzard.

A report by TheBrickFan s tates that Lego has indefinitely delayed the Titan set, which was going to release on Feb. 1, in light of the ongoing allegations against Activision Blizzard by former and current employees. A Lego spokesperson told TheBrickFan that the company needs to evaluate the situation before resuming production.

“We are currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment,” Lego’s statement said. “While we complete the review, we will pause the release of a LEGO Overwatch 2 product which was due to go on sale on Feb. 1, 2022.”

You can see a screencap of the Overwatch 2 Titan set below.

Lego isn’t the only company proceeding with caution regarding Activision Blizzard. Last month, Xbox head Phil Spencer told employees they would do the same. Similarly, Nintendo president Doug Bowser spoke with the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) about fellow member Activision Blizzard’s conduct as well.

Delays are practically synonymous with Overwatch 2 at this point, as it’s not even coming out this year anymore besides.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Related
eteknix.com

Lego to End its Partnership With Blizzard Over Mounting Criticism?

The world of Lego is a happy warm place where everyone is invited to join in on the fun with the only limits being your imagination. In other words, Lego is something of the polar opposite of Blizzard Entertainment. – With the upcoming release of a brand new Overwatch 2 themed kit on February 1st, however, it seems that the management at Lego may have finally started to pay attention to the negative news Blizzard has received over the last year.
BUSINESS
estnn.com

Overwatch 2 LEGO Titan set Delayed, LEGO Reviewing Partnership

Originally due for release in February, it looks like we might have to wait a little longer for future Overwatch LEGO sets. First reported by The Brick Fan, and confirmed by customers who had pre-ordered the product. LEGO also stated that they’d be reviewing the partnership with Activision, after months of allegations at the company's workplace practices.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in January

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Xbox head says they’ve ‘changed how we do certain things’ with Activision Blizzard

Xbox boss Phil Spencer says it isn’t about “virtue-shaming other companies”. In a new interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer discusses a wide variety of topics, including comments he made last year about the situation at Activision Blizzard. Following those, Spencer says Xbox has “changed” how it does certain things with Activision Blizzard.
BUSINESS
Game Informer Online

Phil Spencer Discusses Xbox's Relationship With Activision Blizzard And Dealing With Problematic Studios

In an audio interview with Kara Swisher of The New York Times, head of Xbox Phil Spencer spoke on a variety of topics surrounding the Xbox brand, including his company’s response to the myriad of ongoing sexual harassment, assault, and gender discrimination lawsuits at Activision Blizzard. Spencer had previously told his staff in an open letter that leadership was “evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments.” He clarified what that means as well as the publisher’s larger philosophy on maintaining relationships with partners embroiled in workplace controversy.
BUSINESS
gamepolar.com

Xbox Boss Gained’t “Finger Wag” Activision Blizzard, Regardless of Guarantees to Revaluate Relationship

Final 12 months, Xbox boss Phil Spencer had some slightly pointed issues to say about Activision Blizzard as the corporate discovered itself embroiled in a office discrimination and harassment scandal that included accusations towards longtime CEO Bobby Kotick. Spencer claimed to be “disturbed and deeply troubled” by the scenario and promised he was “evaluating all points” of Xbox’s relationship with Acti-Blizz. Properly, a number of months later, has something truly occurred?
BUSINESS
NME

Activision responds to ongoing strikes over Raven Software layoffs

Activision has reached out, saying that management has spoken with Raven Software’s staff amid strikes. Raven Software recently fired many of its quality assurance staff with little warning. The remaining staff members have been striking since, and Activision has remained quiet. A statement has been sent to GamesIndustry.biz by...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
cogconnected.com

Activision Blizzard Not Budging as Raven Software Strike Continues

Two Sides Appear to Be Issuing Conflicting Reports. Activision Blizzard is starting off the new year hot. We don’t mean in gaming sales. We’re talking about the walkout that occurred in Raven Software. For those who do not know this situation, Activision Blizzard decided to lay off a...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Activision Blizzard says Raven Software leadership is “engaged in dialogue” with striking employees

It might be a new year, but it is the same drama happening over at Activision Blizzard. The company has been in trouble for several months now, between striking employees, a lawsuit from the state of California for having a toxic and discriminatory workplace culture, and industry partners like Xbox and Nintendo all reportedly rethinking their relationship with the company.
SOFTWARE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Activision Blizzard issues response to Raven Software employees as strike fund surpasses $360,000

Raven Software management is finally in talks with employees regarding the layoffs in the studio’s QA department. On Dec. 3, 2021, Activision Blizzard laid off several Raven Software contractors, prompting employees in permanent positions to stop working until leadership addressed their demands. Six days later, on Dec. 9, the ABK Workers Alliance created a Gofundme page allowing anyone to donate toward the cause so that employees could proceed with the labor strike.
LABOR ISSUES
PC Gamer

Activision Blizzard shows no sign of giving in as Raven QA strike enters third week

On December 6, members of Raven Software's QA department walked off the job to protest the layoff of 12 QA workers at the company. While the walkout quickly attracted support from other Activision Blizzard studios and spurred more forceful talk of unionization at the company, it has apparently not yet drawn a formal response from Activision Blizzard upper management.
BUSINESS
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: BT restock continues as Sony makes more PS4s to ease supply issues

Update: PS5 Stock is still available for BT customers with a unique voucher code. 2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January has been much slower in restocks, we saw plenty of drops take...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

California appeals decision regarding Activision Blizzard settlement

Activision Blizzard’s legal troubles just took another potential turn. The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) is appealing a judge’s decision that denies it from intervening in the $18 million settlement between the game developer and the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), according to a document filed Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
T3.com

PS5 consoles available in-store at GameStop today

With just two days of 2021 left, GameStop is today (Dec 30) releasing stock of Sony PS5 consoles in-store across the US. The list of participating stores stretches six pages and covers locations from Washington to Florida. For your chance to buy you must turn up to the store in...
VIDEO GAMES
