Why each team in the AFC will win the Super Bowl

The regular season is over, slates are clean and each of the 14 teams to make the NFL playoffs have new optimism for ending the 2021 season with a Super Bowl title.

No matter their odds entering the year, each team remaining has a chance to go all the way. Over the course of 18 weeks, they all showed what they’re capable of. Now it’s just a matter of emphasizing those respective strengths, minimizing their weaknesses and limiting opponents from doing the same for the next four weeks. Whoever does it at the highest level will likely hoist the Lombardi Trophy when the big game wraps on Feb. 13.

Let’s take a look at each playoff team in the AFC and why it could be them:

Odds provided by Tipico

Why the Tennessee Titans (+750) will win

The Titans completed the first step in marching towards a title when they knocked off the Houston Texans without Derrick Henry on Sunday to lock up the top seed in the AFC. By staving off Henry’s activation from injured reserve and still winning, Tennessee was able to buy him another two weeks of recovery for his broken foot.

When Henry returns, the next step for the Titans is to ditch their committee backfield and rebuild their offensive identity around him. The combination of D’Onta Foreman, Dontrell Hilliard and Jeremy McNichols filled in admirably, but they can’t match Henry’s ability to both physically wear a defense down and break off big chunks of yardage at a time. Even after missing the final nine weeks of the season, Henry’s 10 rushing touchdowns rank sixth in the NFL and double what those aforementioned teammates combined for.

Bringing that back to Tennessee’s offense also creates more space in the secondary for Ryan Tannehill to make plays. Tannehill’s yards per attempt dropped from 7.64 to 6.44 without Henry. With a full cast of offensive weapons, Tannehill and the Titans offense become more dynamic.

The only thing that can’t revert back to pre-Henry injury is the defense, which improved dramatically over the course of the season. The defense shaved a full touchdown off it’s points allowed average, while creating more turnovers and allowing fewer pass and rush yards. If all of those things come together, we’ll see a peak Titans team that we haven’t seen yet.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

Why the Kansas City Chiefs (+450) will win

Concerns about Kansas City’s offensive woes during its 3-4 start to the season were valid, however they overshadowed what was probably the team’s biggest issue at the time: defense. During that period, the Chiefs were averaging almost 27 points per game on offense, but the defense was allowing an average of 29 points.

The biggest problem on the offensive side of the ball was turnovers. They had 17 turnovers in that seven-game stretch, including 13 in the four losses. But the team has since corrected that issue, giving the ball away just eight times in the 10 games since. That’s the formula for this team to win its second title in three years, limit turnovers.

Assisted by the lack of turnovers on offense, Kansas City’s defense also made strides down the stretch of the season. During the team’s 9-1 finish, the defense held opponents to just 16 points per game, a level of play that’s not realistic to maintain but also not necessary. Kansas City is still dangerous on offense; when it isn’t turning the ball over, it’s usually scoring points. The defense only needs to be more similar to how it finished the season than how it started for this team to go as far as it wants.

Why the Buffalo Bills (+700) will win

Everything with the Bills begins and ends with Josh Allen. His touchdown-to-turnover ratio in wins is 3-to-1 — 3-to-2 in losses — and the difference in those margins seems to be created by pressure. In Buffalo’s six losses, Allen was sacked 16 times. In the 11 wins, he was sacked just 10 times. So the formula for this offense to carry its weight throughout the postseason on its way to a title is simply to keep Allen upright.

However, that doesn’t just fall on the offensive line. Running backs need to pick up blitzes, wide receivers need to get open, tight ends need to chip in and Allen needs to make quick decisions – even if that means running.

If that happens, the defense typically holds up no matter the opponent. Buffalo leads the NFL in fewest opponent points allowed, total yards allowed and passing yards allowed, with the closest thing to a weakness being its run defense – which is still relatively decent. If Allen is able to play ball without worrying about going down, this defense will take care of the rest.

Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Why the Cincinnati Bengals (+2000) will win

The Bengals rode their young LSU quarterback-receiver tandem of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase to an unlikely AFC North title, so why would they stop riding them now? When those two are connecting the way they did in the division-clinching win over the Chiefs, this team is hard to beat.

However, that game isn’t their blueprint to a Super Bowl title. They easily could’ve lost by allowing 31 points to the Chiefs and even more scoring opportunities. The game they want to replicate over and over again is their Week 7 statement game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow and Chase connected for over 200 yards in that game, too, but the defense’s ability to hold Baltimore to 17 points – just seven in the second half – is what Cincinnati needs to make a deep playoff run. When the Bengals hold opponents to 21 or fewer points, they’re 8-2. When they don’t, they’re 2-5. They can win shootouts, but they won’t win a title that way.

Why the Las Vegas Raiders (+4000) will win

No team is happier to be in the playoffs than the Raiders after what they’ve been through this season and the way they clinched in the final week. Their path to a Super Bowl title is to ride that euphoria all the way through.

There’s something to be said about peaking at the right time, not just playing-wise but also mentally, and the Raiders might be doing both. They won four straight games just to get into the playoffs, including wins over Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers – teams that would be in their spot if those results went the other way. But it was the Raiders who prevailed as underdogs in those games, likely creating a sense of destiny. If the Raiders believe they belong and can hang with anyone, who’s to tell them they don’t and can’t.

Their offense isn’t great, but Derek Carr is a top-five passer in terms of yards this season and they’ve shown an ability to move the ball when it’s most desperately needed. Their defense isn’t great either, but it has also made timely stops. Sometimes it’s not about the best team, but the team with the best timing and luck. That’s how the Raiders will win the Super Bowl this season.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

Why the New England Patriots (+2000) will win

What this roster lacks in playoff experience, head coach Bill Belichick more than makes up for, and then some. His experience and ability to outscheme opposing coaches is why the Patriots will win the Super Bowl. Not to mention, he’s working with a pretty damn good defense.

The Pats are a close second to the Bills in terms of fewest opponent points allowed per game this season. Their win over the Bills in Week 13 is a perfect example of the defense coming together with the reverse ingenuity of Belichick in a way that has and can carry this team a long way. While the defense bottled up Allen, the offense ran the ball 46 times with just three passes to beat the elements.

That formula, though not as extreme, has long been a favorite of teams looking to make deep playoff runs: run the ball and play great defense. New England has the personnel to pull it off and the coach to make it work, which is important because it can also keep the Pats from falling behind by large amounts. This limits how much they have to rely on rookie Mac Jones. The team will carry him to a title this year, not the other way around.

Why the Pittsburgh Steelers (+7000) will win

Everything about a Steelers title this year is about sending Ben Roethlisberger off into retirement like the legend he is to that city. He can join the rare ranks of players to retire on top, and that will be enough to re-energize him for four more games.

A rejuvenated Roethlisberger is important because the Steelers have the requisite offensive weapons to move the ball with a quarterback who can get it to them. A complete 180 shouldn’t be expected, but if the Steelers lean on running back Najee Harris, and Roethlisberger simply takes what defense’s give him in the short-to-medium passing game, the Steelers will be able to keep games close. In games decided by one score, the Steelers are 8-2-1.

The rest falls on the defense, anchored by likely Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. Watt will take his record-tying sack pace into the playoffs and wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks, along with the rest of the league’s sack-leading defense.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).