MADISON – Republican lawmakers want Wisconsin employers to accept a past COVID-19 infection to meet vaccine and testing requirements aimed at protecting their workforces and to allow workers who don't comply with such mandates to qualify for unemployment benefits if they are fired. The legislation is being advanced as Wisconsin enters one of the most threatening points of the coronavirus pandemic, with record-setting infections and nearly 80% of hospital intensive care units at peak capacity. ...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO