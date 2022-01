Netflix is raising the monthly price of its subscription plans in the U.S. and Canada. Announced yesterday, Netflix’s Basic single SD plan will go up $1 to $9.99 a month. Its most popular standard two-stream HD plan will go up by $1.50 to $15.49 per month. Finally, its Premium 4K plan will go up by $2 to $19.99 per month.

