FAR: Changing Tides Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass On Day One

By Ben Kerry
purexbox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn another win for Xbox Game Pass, publisher Frontier Foundry has announced that FAR: Changing Tides will join the Game Pass library on day one. The anticipated sequel to FAR: Lone...

www.purexbox.com

