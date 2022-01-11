ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Dominoes: State Rep. Lisa Cutter declares she's in for Senate District 20

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
Colorado state Rep. Lisa Cutter, D-Evergreen Colorado Politics file

The announcement Monday by U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Arvada, that he won't run for a ninth term in Congress has started a round of dominoes in Jefferson County.

The latest, less than 24 hours later, is state Rep. Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton, who told Colorado Politics she's running for Senate District 20.

Littleton made the move after state Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, who initially planned to run for re-election in 2022 to the newly-drawn SD20, announced on Tuesday morning she would run for Perlmutter's seat.

Cutter's foray into a Senate campaign resolves one problem: she and Rep. Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood, were both drawn into House District 28 beginning in 2023. Both could have run for re-election in November, but a primary between the two was out of the question.

In Cutter's announcement, posted on Facebook at noon Tuesday, the two-term representative said "after a considerable amount of thought I am excited to announce that I will be running for the Colorado State Senate seat representing Senate District 20. I’m thrilled to let my wonderful supporters (and ideally again my constituents) know as soon as possible."

Cutter explained her decision this way: "I want to continue to represent a constituency who is as passionate as I am about issues that really matter to those of us who live along the Front Range, including wildfire mitigation efforts, protecting Colorado’s environment and enhancing our mental and behavioral health systems. Representing Senate District 20 allows me to put my experience gained in the State House to work on these issues from a Senate seat. I want to continue to represent folks whom I’ve gotten to know and appreciate so very much, as this Senate seat is comprised largely of my constituency from House District 25, my current seat."

Cutter won her first race for the House in the 2018 Democratic wave year, becoming the first Democrat in state history to represent House District 25, which included the JeffCo foothills. The newly drawn Senate District 20 includes much of the same area: Morrison, Evergreen and north to the boundary with Boulder County. Voter registration, according to the redistricting maps, shows a 7.1% Democratic lean.

Cutter's decision leaves, for now, questions about what Tipper will do. She told Colorado Politics she is talking with her family and has not yet reached a decision.

A third member of the state House — Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada — also lives in SD20 but told Colorado Politics she isn't interested in the state Senate. She's already filed to run for her current House District 27 seat.

No other candidate, Republican or independent, has filed to run for either House District 28 or Senate District 20, according to TRACER, the Secretary of State's campaign finance database.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

'Roe is dead' but the fight isn't over for abortion opponents, rally-goers are told

The Christopher family of Littleton regularly prays that God will change the hearts of women who are considering having an abortion. “We’re here to spread the message of life and that abortion is wrong, and we need to stop it,” 12-year-old Noah Christopher said before Saturday’s annual “Celebrate Life Rally.” Noah, his parents and three siblings were among some 5,000 anti-abortion activists who gathered at the Denver Capitol building Saturday...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

CALDARA | Polis’ media rope-a-dope

And I can think of no better term to describe Jared Polis — and folks are catching on. By all reasonable measures Jared should be easily reelected. He’s very popular. The media love him. And, most importantly, he’s got as much money as it takes to buy it.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, CO
City
Littleton, CO
City
Morrison, CO
State
Colorado State
Jefferson County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Polis vows to lift economic burden on Coloradans, Republicans say it's a crisis of Democrats' own making

Soaring prices of commodities and spiking criminality took center stage at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, when Gov. Jared Polis outlined an ambitious agenda to lift the economic burden on Coloradans, keep them safe from violence and signaled the start of the campaign to pass what could become the state's most expensive spending plan to date.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Dems love Polis' speech, Republicans — not so much

Lawmakers, political and business leaders weighed in Thursday on Gov. Jared Polis' fourth State of the State address, in which the governor focused on affordability, crime rates and his favorite topics, healthcare and education. The reaction expectedly split along ideological lines. Democrats praised the governor's priorities, while Republicans remained skeptical.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Perlmutter
Person
Lisa Cutter
The Denver Gazette

State of the State 2022: 5 takeaways from Gov. Jared Polis

Soaring prices of commodities and spiking criminality took center stage at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, when Gov. Jared Polis outlined an ambitious agenda to lift the economic burden on Coloradans, keep them safe from violence and signaled the start of the campaign to pass what could become the state's most expensive spending plan to date.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Attorney General orders COVID Control to stop COVID-19 testing due to consumer protection and public health violations

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment has ordered the Center for COVID Control to cease COVID-19 testing for public health and consumer protection violations. In a release sent Saturday, officials with Weiser's office said that the Center for COVID control failed to be properly certified by the federal government to perform COVID-19 testing and for failing to report test results to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Testing locations operated by Macagain Corporation were...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Arvada#D Littleton#D Lakewood#Sd20#Colorado State Senate#The State House#Democrat
The Denver Gazette

Most Denver offices, city services to close on MLK Day

Most Denver offices, facilities and agencies will close Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the city announced. Closures include all libraries, recreation centers, motor vehicle offices, workforce centers, City Council offices, the mayor’s office, the clerk and recorder’s office, the auditor’s office and all county and state-operated courts. The weekly City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday. The Office of the Medical Examiner, Denver Elections Division,...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Denver Gazette

Jeffco judge wrongfully terminated father's rights as he struggled to connect to hearing, appeals court rules

A Jefferson County judge declined to postpone proceedings and instead terminated a father's parental rights as he struggled to connect to the virtual hearing, a decision the state's second-highest court has now reversed. District Court Judge Ann Gail Meinster should have granted the request to postpone the February 2021 hearing,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine-or-test policy for large businesses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's pandemic-related vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses at a time of escalating COVID-19 infections while allowing his administration to enforce its separate vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities. The court acted after hearing arguments last Friday in the legal fight over temporary mandates issued in November by two federal agencies aimed at increasing U.S. vaccination rates and making workplaces and healthcare settings safer. The cases tested presidential powers to address a swelling public health...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Denver Gazette

Colorado tops 11,000 COVID deaths as omicron's hospital surge grows

Colorado officially surpassed 11,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, continuing the state's recent trend of adding about 1,000 new casualties from the virus each month. The latest grim milestone comes as the state battles a rapid, ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases propelled by the omicron variant. Hospitalizations have surged: They've surpassed the peak from November 2021, which took more than five weeks to cover the ground that omicron has covered in fewer than three. The positivity rate this week nearly topped 30%; it's showed early, promising signs of stabilization in recent days, though.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy