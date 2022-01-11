ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Sets Showtime Record for Most-Watched Series

By Liz Holland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYzF0_0diqrpHS00

A record number of fans tuned into the “Dexter: New Blood” finale to learn the fate of their favorite TV villain. Throughout the series 10 episode run, weekly average viewership hit 8 million, accounting data across all of Showtime’s platforms. “Dexter:New Blood” now holds the title for most-watched series in the entire history of the premium network.

Sunday’s finale drew in 3 million viewers alone, making it the biggest finale on the network in 8 years. The previous record-holder would be the Season 3 finale of “Homeland” in 2013, which “Dexter: New Blood” has now surpassed. Additionally, the finale set a streaming on-demand record for Showtime. Around 2 million viewers tuned in using streaming services to watch the highly anticipated episode.

The sequel is set 10 years after America’s favorite serial killer went missing in the eye of a hurricane. “New Blood” follows the story of Dexter living in a small town and initially fighting against returning to his murderous ways. However, he can’t run from his past for long.

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Brings Unprecedented Success to Showtime

Not only do these viewership numbers mean success for the TV show, but it also means increased success for the network that hosts it. Showtime shared that their network acquired more subscription sign-ups in 2021 than any other year in its history.

Showtime Networks President Gary Levine shared his gratitude in a statement. “We’re thrilled by the overwhelming response from the millions of fans of Dexter: New Blood these past 10 weeks. Whether they loved the finale or couldn’t bear to see it end, we so appreciate their passion. Our deepest thanks to Michael, Clyde, Scott, and Marcos for delivering a profoundly powerful conclusion to our beloved and extraordinary series.”

As it currently stands, it seems like we’ve seen the last of Dexter. Executive Producer Clyde Phillips also told Entertainment Weekly there are currently no plans to do a spin-off of the revived show. However, some have suggested a drama focusing on Dexter’s son, Harrison could do well. “I’m open to the possibility,” Phillips told the magazine. “I’ve been with Showtime forever. I did the first four seasons of Dexter and the last three seasons of Nurse Jackie. Showtime is family. I’m open to the possibility if they wanna pursue it but there are no plans at the moment for that.”

When it comes to the finale, Phillips says “the intent was to tell a complete story. It’s no secret that the eighth season [of the original series] was very unpopular and dissatisfying to the fans.”

He continues, “I wanted the audience to feel as if we had completed the story. I guess I was striving for redemption, not in any religious sense. I just wanted to redeem the show for the audience and send it off with something that we’re proud of instead of something that we’d have to make excuses for.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Teases Dexter’s Ultimate Fate

Just one more episode of Dexter: New Blood left and the show has now teased what might be awaiting Dexter as the season comes to an end. Spoilers Ahead. Kurt Caldwell is dead. Angela is on Dexter’s case. Dexter’s house is burned to the ashes. Harrison knows about the code and what his dad does to his victims. So, how will this play out? Fans have been theorizing about what awaits the title character.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: How You Could Receive Two $1,400 Payments in January

Although a fourth stimulus check has not been announced, here is how Americans may be able to qualify for two $1,400 payments this month. According to the Sun, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently revealed that the Biden administration is now working on a bill. It is looking to reinstate payments for Child Tax Credit if it is passed. “If we get it done in January, we’ve talked to Treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February. As an option,” she explained.
INCOME TAX
TVLine

Dexter: New Blood Poll: Would You Watch a Season 2 Without [Spoiler]?

The following contains spoilers from the season finale of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood. If Dexter: New Blood gets renewed for a second season, how new do you want the blood to be? After all, in Sunday’s finale, Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) killed Dexter (Michael C. Hall) with his rifle after discovering that his dad had murdered the guilty-of-nothing Sgt. Logan (Underground‘s Alano Miller). With Dexter’s code officially demanding scrutiny, father and son alike knew that his death was the only way out, for both of them. When Chief of Police Angela Bishop (Goliath‘s Julia Jones) arrived at...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showtime Networks#Blood#Entertainment Weekly
thecinemaholic.com

Dexter: New Blood Finale Recap and Ending, Explained

The revival series ‘Dexter: New Blood’ is set a decade after the original show. The eponymous character (Michael C. Hall) is as far away from the sunny Miami in the newer series as he can be. He now lives in the snowy town of Iron Lake, New York, and works at a fish and game store. He hasn’t killed anyone since the time he faked his death and vanished. However, his Dark Passenger returns when he meets Matt Caldwell, who perfectly fits his modus operandi. The night he kills Matt, he finds Harrison (Jack Alcott), the son he left behind, has come searching for him.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Dexter: New Blood Finale Has a Surprising Dexter Easter Egg

This Dexter: New Blood review contains spoilers. Not many shows get a second chance at a finale. But then again, not many shows’ first finales are as bad as Dexter’s was. After the original Dexter series finale back in 2013 was received, let’s say, less than warmly, Showtime decided to try it again. Following a seven year cool-off period, the network invited original showrunner Clyde Phillips back to envision a new end for Bay Harbor Butcher in the limited series Dexter: New Blood.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale promo: Will Angela stop Dexter?

As we prepare now for the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale on Showtime next week, we have a good sense of what’s ahead. First and foremost, Kurt Caldwell is dead. In Dexter Morgan’s mind, he probably thinks that is the end of everything — other than, of course, not having a place to live. That’s inevitably going to change, though, with Angela Bishop being the big reason why.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Does Dexter Die in New Blood? Will Angela Arrest Dexter?

It’s probably safe to say that the ending of the original ‘Dexter’ has split the fanbase. While there are some who love it, many are confused by the notion of Dexter abandoning his son and killing and going to the fringes of civilization to live as a lumberjack. So, when the revival series was announced, it gave them hope that they would finally get a satisfactory ending to Dexter’s story. And it seems that ‘Dexter: New Blood’ is racing toward that very direction. If you are wondering whether Dexter will die in the new series or Angela will arrest him, this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Dexter: New Blood: Will There Be a Season 2? Showrunner Comments

Spoilers for the Dexter: New Blood finale below! Showtime's Dexter continuation, Dexter: New Blood, debuted its finale this weekend and it delivered fans a stunning conclusion to the story of Michael C. Hall's titular character. While the original series ending back in 2013 left things rather ambiguous — and has since been considered one of the worst television show endings of all time — things are very different this time around. However, while one chapter closes, things seem set up for a new story to begin and now series showrunner Clyde Phillips is weighing in on if there could be a Dexter: New Blood Season 2. Again, spoilers for the finale episode, "Sins of the Father", beyond this point.
TV SERIES
rue-morgue.com

“Dexter: New Blood” Is A Moving Lesson In Reparenting and Recovery

*The following contains major spoilers for DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. America’s most lovable serial killer, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is back! The red-headed murderer with a heart of gold returns in DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, a continuation of the award winning Showtime series Dexter. Eight years after the titular blood spatter analyst drove his boat into the eye of a Miami hurricane, Dexter emerges, this time as Jim Lindsay, a peaceful outdoorsman in the remote town of Iron Creek, New York. He’s managed to control his urge to kill by isolating himself and stalking wild game in the snowy forests near his log cabin. But his Dark Passenger begins to resurface and Dexter finds himself falling back into old and deadly patterns. Combined with the return of his now teenage son Harrison (Jack Alcott), it’s only a matter of time before the life he’s so desperately tried to create comes crashing down around him. DEXTER: NEW BLOOD argues that maybe it’s time for the secrecy and lies to end.
TV SERIES
AL.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’ season finale tonight: How to watch and stream for free

To conclude its 10-episode run, an epic finale of the “Dexter” spinoff series “Dexter: New Blood” will air this week. The “Dexter: New Blood” finale airs on Showtime on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial), Sling and Hulu + Live TV (free trial). The series follows the events of serial killer Dexter Morgan’s life after he faked his death and fled to the wilderness.
TV SERIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Dexter: New Blood Showrunner Clyde Phillips on the Limited Series' Finale: 'We Needed [SPOILER] to Die'

Spoiler Alert: The following contains details from Sunday night’s finale of Dexter: New Blood, “Sins of the Father,” Stop reading if you have not watched the episode. Even if you are one of the Dexter: New Blood viewers who started to get a bad feeling about the season finale when Dexter (Michael C. Hall) gave son Harrison (Jack Alcott) a rifle for Christmas – “Chekhov’s rifle” as showrunner Clyde Phillips cleverly refers to it – those last moments were still a shocker: Dexter and Harrison’s reunion and brief period of bonding came to an end with Dexter staring down the business end of his son’s rifle.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale: Is Dexter Morgan really dead?

The Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale arrived this weekend on Showtime, so let’s just get right to the big question: Is Dexter Morgan dead? Did this actually happen?. From the start of the season, “inevitable” was the word that showrunner Clyde Phillips used to describe the season. There was always a fear that the character would die, mostly because this is how many thought the show originally should have ended. While he may be a compelling person to watch, he’s also a murderer. When you do the things that he does, there are very few ways out.
TV SERIES
kion546.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’ makes the most of its do-over in carving out a final chapter

Unlike many revivals, “Dexter: New Blood” came armed with a clear sense of purpose and mission, seeking to write a more satisfying final chapter than the much-derided 2013 series finale. This 10-episode run made the most of that opportunity, bringing closure to the show in a way that the original series had too coyly sidestepped.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

What to Watch on TV: Peacemaker, Euphoria, Dexter: New Blood

Welcome to a new week and another round of What to Watch on TV for the week of January 9th! We’ll be sharing our picks for what to watch this week, from marathons to big guest spots, and significant episodes of TV to look forward to. This week’s picks...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Why Did Harrison Kill Dexter at the End of Dexter: New Blood?

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is the central character of both the original and the revival series. He is a psychopath and a serial killer, but his victims are all criminals and murderers. When he was three years old, his mother was killed and dismembered before his eyes, which had a profound impact on his psychosis. His adoptive father, Harry, recognized the disturbing signs quite early and decided to steer his murderous urges toward something positive.
TV SERIES
cgmagonline.com

Dexter: New Blood, Was It Worth It?

Dexter: New Blood was helmed by the producer of the original series Dexter seasons 1-5, Clyde Phillips, and the series has finally wrapped, but was Dexter: New Blood worth revisiting the classic series?. WARNING: Heavy plot spoilers for both the original Dexter series, and Dexter: New Blood follow, if you...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Dexter: New Blood Series Finale Review: Sins Of The Father

On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 10, Dexter's deeds come to light. Harrison realizes what kind of a man his father truly is and makes an unbearably difficult decision. It wasn't a perfect ending, but it was the ending Dexter deserved. Let's just start by saying that this is...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

364K+
Followers
37K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy