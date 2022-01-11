‘Dexter: New Blood’ Sets Showtime Record for Most-Watched Series

A record number of fans tuned into the “Dexter: New Blood” finale to learn the fate of their favorite TV villain. Throughout the series 10 episode run, weekly average viewership hit 8 million, accounting data across all of Showtime’s platforms. “Dexter:New Blood” now holds the title for most-watched series in the entire history of the premium network.

Sunday’s finale drew in 3 million viewers alone, making it the biggest finale on the network in 8 years. The previous record-holder would be the Season 3 finale of “Homeland” in 2013, which “Dexter: New Blood” has now surpassed. Additionally, the finale set a streaming on-demand record for Showtime. Around 2 million viewers tuned in using streaming services to watch the highly anticipated episode.

The sequel is set 10 years after America’s favorite serial killer went missing in the eye of a hurricane. “New Blood” follows the story of Dexter living in a small town and initially fighting against returning to his murderous ways. However, he can’t run from his past for long.

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Brings Unprecedented Success to Showtime

Not only do these viewership numbers mean success for the TV show, but it also means increased success for the network that hosts it. Showtime shared that their network acquired more subscription sign-ups in 2021 than any other year in its history.

Showtime Networks President Gary Levine shared his gratitude in a statement. “We’re thrilled by the overwhelming response from the millions of fans of Dexter: New Blood these past 10 weeks. Whether they loved the finale or couldn’t bear to see it end, we so appreciate their passion. Our deepest thanks to Michael, Clyde, Scott, and Marcos for delivering a profoundly powerful conclusion to our beloved and extraordinary series.”

As it currently stands, it seems like we’ve seen the last of Dexter. Executive Producer Clyde Phillips also told Entertainment Weekly there are currently no plans to do a spin-off of the revived show. However, some have suggested a drama focusing on Dexter’s son, Harrison could do well. “I’m open to the possibility,” Phillips told the magazine. “I’ve been with Showtime forever. I did the first four seasons of Dexter and the last three seasons of Nurse Jackie. Showtime is family. I’m open to the possibility if they wanna pursue it but there are no plans at the moment for that.”

When it comes to the finale, Phillips says “the intent was to tell a complete story. It’s no secret that the eighth season [of the original series] was very unpopular and dissatisfying to the fans.”

He continues, “I wanted the audience to feel as if we had completed the story. I guess I was striving for redemption, not in any religious sense. I just wanted to redeem the show for the audience and send it off with something that we’re proud of instead of something that we’d have to make excuses for.”