ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Tracking USC's offseason transitions: Quarterback

By Erik McKinney about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

USC begins its winter conditioning workouts this week and we're taking a look, position-by-position, at the...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Cowboys star defensive player ruled out for Sunday

There’s some bad news coming out of the Dallas Cowboys camp on Friday. As the Cowboys prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers, in what is being deemed by some the upset matchup of the weekend, Jon Machota reports that linebacker Keanu Neal has been ruled out of the game. Neal will miss the game with a strained bicep and is listed on the Cowboys Friday injury report with a chest and elbow injury. Originally believed to be a game-time decision, Dallas has announced that they will be without one of their key defensive starters.
NFL
The Spun

Former Alabama Freshman Standout Enters Transfer Portal

Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
On3.com

Georgia Bulldogs star linebacker makes decision on future

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions and sit as kings on top of the college football world, thanks to their defense led by linebacker Nakobe Dean. So it comes as no surprise, on Friday, Dean is cashing in on the Bulldogs successful season and is entering the 2022 NFL draft.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Report: Georgia has eyes on former SEC defensive coordinator

Turnover is coming to the Georgia staff. After ending their national championship drought, programs from all around the country are poaching Bulldogs coaches. However, Georgoa could receive a boost of talent to their coaching staff from Miami. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, defensive assistant Travaris Robinson is a candidate to join Kirby Smart’s staff.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

LOOK: Photo emerges of Caleb Williams in USC uniform

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, who on Jan. 3 announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, could very well end up following former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley to USC. On Thursday, a screenshot from a video surfaced on Twitter in which Williams appears to be wearing a...
NFL
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Oklahoma linebacker offers scathing critique of former teammates

Since former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC in November, there have been numerous Sooners players looking to follow him to the West Coast, or at the very least, entering the transfer portal. Their decision-making has drawn the ire of Oklahoma and NFL-bound linebacker Nik Bonitto, who...
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

USC insider provides critical update on timeline for Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams has yet to decide where he plans to transfer, and could take more visits before any potential announcement, but the clock is ticking if he plans to enroll at USC. According to Los Angeles Times writer Ryan Kartje, the final day for USC football players to enroll as full-time students and take place in spring practice is Jan. 28.
NFL
On3.com

Georgia wide receiver Georgie Pickens announce intentions for 2022 season

As the story goes with all college football teams who have just finished the season as national champions, players of that team look to make the jump to the next level, and the Georgia Bulldogs are no exception to that rule. After missing the majority of the season, recovering from ACL surgery, Bulldogs star receiver George Pickens has announced he will be entering into the 2022 NFL draft.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

USC set to hire former Oklahoma player, staff member

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the USC Trojans and head coach Lincoln Riley is hiring Oklahoma defensive backs graduate assistant Will Johnson to be a support staffer. Johnson has been in Norman for the past three seasons as a coach and is a former Sooners player. Under interim head...
NORMAN, OK
zonecoverage.com

Building the Vikings' Perfect Coaching Candidate

In the wake of Mike Zimmer’s firing, the Minnesota Vikings have a long list of criteria for their next head coach. They need to find someone who can build a culture while also saying hello in the hallway. The Vikings need to find someone who doesn’t treat the offense as an afterthought and can develop their franchise quarterback. And they need someone that can sell hope to a franchise that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in 46 years.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy