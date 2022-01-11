‘Law & Order: SVU’: Benson Finds Herself Making a Tough Choice in New Trailer

In the upcoming “Law & Order: SVU” episode, “Burning With Rage Forever”, Benson struggles with a life or death decision. It all comes down to whether or not a predator deserves justice.

A criminal released from prison was beaten and stabbed in revenge for his crimes. Benson has to decide if she’s going to pursue the perpetrator. Does a rapist and kidnapper deserve justice because someone decided to go vigilante? That’s what Benson has to decide in this episode.

Meanwhile, “Law & Order: SVU” fans have been brainstorming ideas for episodes. A recent

featured the idea, “A victim the team saved grows up and joins the team.” An interesting idea, for sure. We’d have to go back to the early episodes to find someone who’d be old enough to join the team now. The thread gave us some leads.

“Considering how long the show has been going on, would anyone else like to see someone who was once a victim grow up, join the SVU team, because they had once been saved by Benson, Stabler, or Fin years ago? For example, a child from the episode “Care”, Maggie’s ‘Son’ in “Chameleon” or Amy from “Pandora”, all would be in their mid-20s, and all were saved by the team. I think it might make for a decent story, even if they don’t join the team, just simply help out in a case.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Who Could Grow Up to Join the Team?

In the season 3 episode “Care”, there are two young girls who could grow up to have an interest in law enforcement, specifically special victims. The two girls, Tanya and Whitley, were in a foster family with their other sister and older foster brother, Glenn. Their sister, Cassie, was found dead at a construction site after her foster mother beat her to death. Their brother took her to the site to try and save her. But she was already dead.

Tanya and Whitley would be in their 20s now. If either one of them were affected by their sister’s case, that could have inspired a need to make sure people who beat children get caught. It could also drive them to work in the foster care system, as foster families or as social workers.

I don’t see Maggie’s son from the season 4 episode “Chameleon” growing up to join the team, but he could help them out. I feel like he would grow up to not like the police and the courts that much; they tried to get his mom the death penalty. He may have been too young to remember that, though.

As for Amy Taylor from season 4’s “Pandora”, she could definitely grow up to join the team. SVU saved her from her rapist father when she was at least 7 years old. It makes sense she would want to be like them or want to help them if they needed it.