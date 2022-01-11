‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Continues to Raise Stakes With Ice Storm

9-1-1 Lone Star has been giving us quite the ride this season, and it certainly isn’t over yet! As of now, we are only two episodes into the third season of the popular FOX television series and, as one trailer assures us, there is plenty more to come.

The new year brought the newest season of the popular first-responder series. As the third season premieres, we saw the residents of Austin Texas, and the members of the 126 experiencing an unprecedented deadly snowstorm. Lives were in shambles as the 9-1-1 Lone Star team try to help those who are freezing in the dangerous conditions as chaos ensued all around them.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Blizzaed Brings Some Chilling Consequences

The recently released trailer for the series, 9-1-1 Lone Star shows viewers that the danger isn’t even close to being over as the series returns in two weeks on January 24. In fact, in some ways, the danger is only beginning for the members of Lone Star’s 126.

In the Monday, January 10 episode of the popular series, viewers saw the members of the 126 deal with some unimaginably dangerous and deadly conditions as the usually warm Austin Texas area gets hit by a massive snow and ice storm.

After coming to the rescue of a young boy who is trapped underneath a sheet of thick ice, 9-1-1 Lone Star’s T.K. suffers injuries and is sent to the hospital after he gets lost in a deadly blizzard. As hypothermia sets in, T.K.’s condition becomes dire. The team did eventually reach the first-responder in time. However, the extent of his injuries from the extended exposure is still largely unknown. Meanwhile, Owen is still on his journey as he continues to be entirely unreachable.

Will The Blizzard Bring Home One Member of the 126?

In the January 3 episode of 9-1-1 Lone Star, Owen came to the aid of an injured man. Owen dragged the injured man to safety out of the snow and cauterized the massive wound. Owen was also able to radio for help on an old ham radio. However, as he begins to recover, the injured man becomes spooked. He takes off into the snowstorm, leading Owen to brave the deadly conditions himself.

Now, according to the recently released trailer, Owen’s good deed saving the injured man has helped him as he braves the deadly weather conditions. Eventually, Owen is seen helping a group of people as they brave the blizzard conditions.

“Why are you doing this?” a member of the group asks Owen as they push through the white-out conditions.

“What?” Owen asks in the trailer.

“Helping us,” the person responds.

“You helped me first,” Owen responds.

Additionally, a very pregnant Grace faces some major complications as her water breaks amid all of the treacherous chaos. And, according to the recently released trailer, things aren’t about to get any easier for the 9-1-1 operator when she finds herself stuck in the blizzard while in labor.