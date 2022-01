Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is the top uncommitted prospect in the country, and he is down to three schools: Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M. And while the Aggies have been considered the leaders in his recruitment for months now, Miami and new head coach Mario Cristobal have made him priority No. 1. And apparently, that means midnight visits from multiple members of the coaching staff.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO