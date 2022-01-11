ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBNFL: Josh Allen, rookies shine in final week of season

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
It’s quite possibly the worst week of the year, but at least it happened one week later this time around. The last week of the NFL regular season means that it’s the last time we get to see some of our former ‘Cats play football this year. It sure wasn’t lacking...

CBS Boston

Patriots Blown Out By Bills, Failing To Win Playoff Game For Third Straight Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is over. It ended ugly. New England fell behind early and never recovered, suffering the most lopsided playoff loss of the entire Bill Belichick era in the 47-17 Bills win. Josh Allen was essentially perfect, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 66 yards. Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, while Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught one touchdown apiece. Mac Jones completed 24 of his 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught seven...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen and the Bills dominating the Patriots

After the first game of the NFL playoffs came down to the final snap between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals, football fans settled in hoping for another thrilling contest in the night game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. Instead they might be reaching...
NFL
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley: For The Patriots … That Was Embarrassing

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Things change quickly in the NFL. But not like this. When the Patriots visited the Bills a little over a month ago, they bullied the home team so badly that local reporters were left to ask veteran defensive leaders if they were embarrassed by what had just happened. This time around, the story was flipped completely. Only this time, the Patriots didn’t face any questions about being embarrassed. Because it didn’t need to be asked. Longtime captain and three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty volunteered that description on his own. Devin McCourty: “Embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/vW01J1dQ0j — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 16,...
NFL
CBS Boston

Bills Expect Patriots To Play Heavy Man Coverage, Double Stefon Diggs; Josh Allen Going Sleeveless In Frigid Temperatures

BOSTON (CBS) — The exact reasons for such a thing to reach the public are not quite known, but a report from ESPN detailed how the Bills expect the Patriots to defend their offense on Saturday night. Reporter Dianna Russini tweeted out on Saturday morning that the Bills are expecting a man-heavy approach defensively from the Patriots, with a double team expected for all-world receiver Stefon Diggs. “The Bills are expecting the Patriots to go heavier with man coverage tonight,” Russini tweeted. “They expect the double team on [Stefon] Diggs — with Patriots JC Jackson on the other corner, they believe there...
NFL
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots-Bills takeaways: Josh Allen ends Pats' season with epic performance

The New England Patriots got absolutely destroyed by the Buffalo Bills in Saturday night's AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium. Right from the start, the Bills dominated in all three phases en route to a 47-17 win to end the Patriots' season. It's the second-largest defeat in Patriots playoff history (post-AFL/NFL merger). Super Bowl XX remains the most lopsided postseason loss for New England.
NFL
arcamax.com

Patriots' season comes to bitter cold end in Buffalo as Josh Allen tosses five TD passes in blowout

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Saturday night’s AFC wild-card game at Highmark Stadium was never in doubt. As soon as the Buffalo Bills touched the ball following the opening kickoff, you knew it. The Patriots never stood a chance. For the Pats’ defense, it was a nightmare in Orchard Park, and very similar to the group’s effort, or lack thereof, in the team’s Week 16 loss to the Bills.
NFL
On3.com

Nashville, TN
