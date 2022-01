When Billy Napier took over as the head coach for Florida Gators football, he inherited a talented quarterback room. Both quarterbacks who split starts last year in Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson elected to stay with the Gators for the 2022 season. And not only that, but former Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III has landed in Gainesville thanks to the transfer portal.

