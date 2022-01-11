US Ed. Sec. Solicited Letter From The National School Boards Association Calling Parents Domestic Terrorists
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona allegedly solicited the National School Boards Association (NSBA) letter comparing parents to domestic terrorists, according to emails obtained by Parents Defending Education (PDE). “Chip [Slaven, then-interim executive director of the NSBA] told the officers he was writing a letter to provide information to the White...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0