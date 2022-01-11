ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Ed. Sec. Solicited Letter From The National School Boards Association Calling Parents Domestic Terrorists

By Kendall Tietz
 5 days ago
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona allegedly solicited the National School Boards Association (NSBA) letter comparing parents to domestic terrorists, according to emails obtained by Parents Defending Education (PDE). “Chip [Slaven, then-interim executive director of the NSBA] told the officers he was writing a letter to provide information to the White...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

