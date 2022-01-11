ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Argentina protests Iranian suspect at Nicaragua event

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFm3O_0diqo4vb00
Iran Argentina Nicaragua FILE - Mohsen Rezaei waves to reporters after registering as a presidential candidate, in Tehran, Iran, May 10, 2013. Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, that the appearance of Rezaei, at the investiture of Nicaragua’s president on Monday was “an affront to Argentine justice and to the victims of the brutal terrorist attack″. Rezaei, a former leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is wanted by Argentina on an Interpol “Red Notice” alleging he was involved in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File) (Vahid Salemi)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — The presence of a senior Iranian official at the investiture of Nicaragua’s president has angered Argentina, which alleges the official was involved in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people.

Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the appearance of Mohsen Rezaei, the Iranian vice president for economic affairs, at the Nicaraguan ceremony on Monday was “an affront to Argentine justice and to the victims of the brutal terrorist attack″ in the Argentine capital.

Rezaei, a former leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is wanted by Argentina on an Interpol “Red Notice” because of the attack. He and the Iranian government deny orchestrating it.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was sworn in for a fourth consecutive term following elections considered rigged and on a day marked by sanctions from the United States and the European Union against members of his government.

Iran is also under U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program and other issues.

The Argentine government came under criticism from the country’s opposition because Argentina’s ambassador, Daniel Capitanich, attended the inauguration of a president deemed to have trampled on human rights — and, additionally, for being at the same event with Rezaei.

The Argentine government was not only ″being partners with dictators and human rights violators in our region,″ but also acting as ″accomplices″ to an alleged organizer of the 1994 attack in Buenos Aires, said Fulvio Pompeo, secretary of international relations of the opposition PRO party.

Rezaei is among several Iranians sought by Argentina in the bombing. Argentine prosecutors allege that senior Iranian officials entrusted the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah to carry it out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

US arrests fifth Colombian suspect in assassination of Haiti president

U.S. authorities have charged a former Colombian military officer, Mario Palacios, with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the U.S. in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. While Haiti arrested dozens of people following the July murder of Moise, no one has been charged with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Profile: Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega

Short in stature with big square glasses, Daniel Ortega did not resemble a typical military strongman when he first caught the world's attention in the 1980s. Yet as the leader of Nicaragua's left-wing Sandinista revolution, he was credited with first bringing down a dictator, and then the US-sponsored rebels, who tried to block his move into legitimate power.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Thousands Protest Argentina Oil Exploration Project

Thousands marched Tuesday along the beaches of Argentina's Mar del Plata to protest an oil exploration project off the Atlantic coast. Carrying placards reading, "Oil is death", "A sea without oil tankers" and "No to pollution", demonstrators marched to drums, while classical dancers performed. The group oppose a recent decision...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
albuquerqueexpress.com

China reopens its embassy in Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday officially reopened its embassy in Nicaragua after the two countries resumed diplomatic relations on Dec. 10. The ceremony, held at the new location of the embassy in the capital Managua, was inaugurated by Yu Bo, representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.
CHINA
fresnoalliance.com

Contrasting Crackdowns: Elections in Ecuador and Nicaragua

(Editor’s note: This article is reprinted from the originally published by the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, COHA.org, on December 7, 2021, as a response to an article, “Nicaragua, una esperanza que se desmembró,” by Giovanni Efrain Reyes Ortiz, Ph.D., in the December issue of the Community Alliance.)
POLITICS
industryglobalnews24.com

Argentina sees Strike

• Strike, a bitcoin-based wallet and exchange service, is now in Argentina for users to witness USDT integration to users. Jack Mallers, CEO of Strike, wants Argentinians to hold a stable value in cash and hence explains his move to launch in Argentina. This value will be held in the form of USDT, with no fees, and there would be....
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Jewish#Foreign Ministry#Nicaraguan#Argentine#Revolutionary Guard#Interpol#The European Union#Pro Party#Iranians#Hezbollah#The Associated Press
AFP

US Congress orders probe on Haiti leader's assassination

The US Congress has ordered a probe into the July 2021 assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise amid continued unanswered questions about the slaying. Questions have remained on the motivations behind the killing of Moise, who had controversially extended his rule in the Caribbean country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
foreigndesknews.com

Iranian Judiciary Workers Protest for Higher Pay in Rare Demonstration

Hundreds of Iranian judiciary employees gathered in front of the parliament building in Tehran on the second day of protests over the lack of pay raises despite previous government promises. Many in the rare demonstration on January 9 expressed anger at Parliamentary Speaker Mohmmad Baqer Ghalibaf, chanting “liar, liar” and...
LABOR ISSUES
oilandgas360.com

Argentina moving forward with offshore drilling despite protests

(S&P Global Platts) Argentina plans to push forward on its first new offshore exploration drilling in years despite social protests, a government official said Jan. 6, arguing that the dangers of spills are low, and that oil and natural gas demand will remain steady over the next two to three decades as the world transitions to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
Argentina
Daily Mail

'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wanted freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The man who stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and was holding hostages before he was shot and killed was demanding the release of 'Lady Al Qaeda,' who is serving 86 years in a federal prison less than 30 miles from where the hostage standoff took place. The suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rabbi Capitol rioter asks to pay $50 to avoid jail and calls arrest ‘modern-day version of tar and feathering’

A Messianic rabbi who is among the hundreds charged in the Capitol riot has argued that he should be allowed to pay a fine of $50 (£36) and not be sent to jail.Rabbi Michael Stepakoff, who took a selfie wearing a MAGA cap inside the Capitol building on the day of the riot, made the argument through his defence lawyer ahead of his sentencing next week, reported Business Insider.Mr Stepakoff’s defence lawyer Marina Medvin made the argument in a court filing where she accused the Justice Department of making “public shaming” webpages for the riot defendants.It is a “modern-day version...
PROTESTS
The Independent

China touts support from Gulf states for Uyghur treatment

China said Friday it gained support on issues including the treatment of Uyghur Muslims from a number of Persian Gulf states following talks between their foreign ministers at which they agreed to upgrade relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the ministers and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf expressed firm support for China’s “legitimate positions on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and human rights.” He said they “expressed opposition to interference in China’s internal affairs and politicization of human rights issues.” They also rejected the “politicization of sports and reaffirmed their support" for China’s hosting of...
CHINA
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
52K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy