ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kendall Jenner Wore Every L.A. Girl's Favorite Sweater-and-Jeans Combo

By Eliza Huber
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There has always been a clear difference in trends between New York City and Los Angeles, which is never more noticeable than during the winter months when L.A. street style regulars are spotted in clothing that could only ever be worn in...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
whowhatwear

I'm an Art Director and Wear Comfortable Clothes Often—These Are My Staples

Learning about style from different points of view is what makes fashion so inspiring. To that end, we routinely tap different creatives to get a sense of their sartorial journey and the pieces they rely on to create their signature looks. We recently chatted with Jax De Armas, art director at Nuuly. If you’re not familiar with Nuuly yet, the brand has Nuuly Rent, which is a subscription rental service. There’s also Nuuly Thrift—the new resale marketplace. What’s interesting is that you can buy and sell pieces, and when you sell, you can either transfer your money directly to your bank account or redeem for Nuuly cash, which will be 10% more at Nuuly Thrift and any URBN brand (Anthropologie, Free People, Urban Outfitters, BHLDN, or Terrain).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

9 Shampoos and Conditioners for the Fade-Proof Red Hair of Your Dreams

From Jessica Chastain to Jessica Rabbit, there’s just something special about having red hair. Thankfully for those of us who aren’t natural redheads, it’s also easy to attain once you decide on the perfect ginger shade and make an appointment with your colorist. After all, there’s no shame in reaching for the dye—even Emma Stone isn’t a natural redhead! So once you’ve landed on the red hair of your dreams, it’s all about maintaining the color, which means having the right products on hand. “Taking care of red hair color properly is the key to making it last,” says celebrity hairstylist and king of color Guy Tang. “Always use a color-safe shampoo and conditioner, and wash a max amount of three times per week and with cool water if you can.”
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate Olsen Is On Her Way to Making These $50 Vans Completely Sell Out

Not just any celebrity has the power to singlehandedly kickstart a trend, but if anyone can do it, it's Mary-Kate (and Ashley, too) Olsen. Whether it's because of her former acting career, her role as one-half of arguably every fashion person's favorite luxury brand The Row, or her overall untouchable and effortless air, we'll do anything and wear anything that she does—no questions asked. So, when the designer was spotted on Monday wearing a pair of black OG slip-ons from Vans, you know damn well that we ran (not walked) to every store that carries the $50 style to snatch up a pair of our own.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Beverly Hills, CA
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
whowhatwear

5 Perfect Leggings Every Celeb Seems to Own

No, I'm not going to bore you with some "new year, new you" stories. That said, a lot of us do have health-related resolutions that involve getting our butts off the couch, so some new workout leggings certainly wouldn't hurt, right? If you could use a fresh pair of leggings, you've come to the right place. I did all the hard work for you and tracked down celebrity-approved leggings that stars always seem to gravitate toward.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Run 6 Days a Week—These Are the Nordstrom Leggings That I Swear By

If you follow me on Instagram (I swear this isn't a plug), you've probably noticed that, on an almost daily basis, I post a screenshot of my Nike Run Club app, showcasing my run for the day. A welcome consequence of the pandemic, running has become a six-days-a-week habit that keeps my mind at ease and my body happy. But since I live in a city that experiences all types of weather, from subzero temperatures to heat that feels like the inside of a sauna, dressing for the occasion isn't always as simple as putting on whatever sports bra and leggings are clean.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Selena Gomez Wore Every Fashion Editor's Fave Under-$200 Jeans From Nordstrom

Remember back in 2019 when we did a story on the jeans no one could keep in stock? Well, Selena Gomez just wore the very same pair of blues in 2022, proving that they have successfully transcended the trend cycle. Photographed in New York City, Gomez wore Agolde '90s Pinch High Waist Straight Leg Organic Cotton Jeans ($198) along with the Christopher Esber Bandeau Crop Shirt ($420) and a Totême camel coat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
whowhatwear

My Hidden Talent is Finding the Best Items at Free People—31 On-Sale Gems I Love

I am not someone who necessarily has a lot of hobbies (besides eating and watching TV), but I do have tons of random hidden talents, one of which is being able to locate the best product at Free People at any given time. This might have something to do with the fact that I used to work at Free People when I was in college, or it could be thanks to the fact that I am a fashion editor, but regardless, I was faced with a fun Free People hunt today as I navigated my way through the site's new sale.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I Call Myself the Sale Sniper—These Timeless Picks Are Beyond-Good Deals

I have a little nickname among my friends and family: the sale sniper. I track my favorite products of the season from when they first debut on the retail scene until the inevitable sale moment. My sale-sniper senses really start to quiver when a sale on sale or deeper discount happens because, ladies and gentlemen, then you know it’s go time. It’s the last moment before an item will disappear forever, so when I heard our own Who What Wear Collection was going to have an MLK Jr. Day sale on top of our already generously discounted items, I had to let you all know. Now through Monday, January 17, take an extra 10% with the code WEEKEND10. As the line’s creative director, I know these items really intimately, so keep scrolling to check out why I think these picks are beyond-good deals.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

42 Things You Have to See From Nordstrom, Revolve, and Shopbop Right Now

And just like that, I'm back with another epic roundup of 42 finds I'm loving from some of my favorite shopping sites right now. Whether you're still deadlocked on finding the perfect winter layers or already have your eyes toward spring fashion, today, I've got you covered with some of my top picks for either climate, plus the usual selection of must-see basics for any season.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I've Never Had Such an Intense Urge to Shop: 39 Items I'm Drooling Over

Usually, when the first of January rolls around, I am filled with a strong desire to get my life into shape and start on all my resolutions. This year, however, felt a tad darker and I felt a little less motivated than usual. Instead, what I felt was an intense urge to shop. That's healthy, right? Regardless, I decided to lean into my shopping craving and scoured the internet like there was no tomorrow. What I found were 39 items that made me weak in the knees. Including an array of stunning basics, trendy must-haves, and everything in-between, I have a feeling you too will be overwhelmed with how good these finds are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Fashion#New Yorkers#Erl
whowhatwear

7 Spring Trends I've Already Spotted at Nordstrom

Unless you live somewhere with perfect weather, mid-January is the time when we all start getting pretty tired of winter and the layers upon layers of clothing that come along with it. But it's also the time when it's a little easier to see that light at the end of the long, cold tunnel. Something that helps that light to shine brighter is that retailers have already started stocking spring items, Nordstrom included.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

This New $35 H&M Blazer Is a French-Girl Staple That'll Sell Like Crazy

Try as I might, I don't think anyone will be mistaking me for a French girl anytime soon. But will that stop me from taking style cues from the best dressed women in Paris? Absolutely not. When I was recently browsing H&M's new-arrival section, I came across the perfect plaid blazer with an incredibly affordable price tag that instantly reminded me of French style. So obviously, I had to share it with you.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

No Gatekeeping: I'm Telling Everyone About This Cozy Dress With Matching Socks

Winter dressing can be hard if you live somewhere that's not sunny all year round. Somehow, you have to find a way to make packing on warm fabrics look A) not bulky, and B) intentional, rather than purely practical. Luckily, my absolute favorite trend of the season successfully checks off both boxes—and then some. And as tempting as it might be to keep the fad all to myself, this is one sartorial secret that I can't hold in.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
whowhatwear

We're Fashion Editors, and We Predict These 7 Trends Will Define 2022

It may only be about two weeks into the New Year, but we're already making our fashion predictions for the long haul. Every season, we predict which trends are going to stand out, but why not dream bigger? As editors, we've been tracking trends for as long as we can remember. Since it's our job, you could say we have a certain eye when it comes to figuring out what has staying power in the sartorial world. We decided to put our trend-forecasting senses to the test and predict the seven top trends we think are going to be big in 2022. Of course, you can never predict anything 100%, but we have a good feeling about a lot of these. (If you don't trust us, feel free to take a look at our past trend predictions. We have a pretty strong track record.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Have This $18 Retinoid Eye Balm to Thank for Erasing My Fine Lines

I may only be 26 years old, but my eye area doesn't look it. I blame it on three things. The first of which is my regrettable lack of sunscreen throughout most of high school. The second is my insanely near-sighted eyes, which lead me to squint whenever I forget my glasses (which is often). And the third is the enormous and incalculable amount of hours I've spent staring at my computer screen in order to write articles on skincare, hair, and makeup. (No complaints there).
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

I Canceled My Filler Appointment Thanks to This 3-Minute Lip-Liner Trick

I’ve been dabbling in lip filler and the occasional lip flip since January of 2018, and honestly, I’ve never looked back. Even pre-filler, my lips were one of my favorite features to play up, and while I hardly needed to do anything in terms of fancy cosmetic treatments, subtly amplifying my lips’ natural shape and volume has become a fun beauty indulgence I look forward to and will likely continue for as long as I dig the results. Pre-pandemic, I’d typically go in for a bump of filler two to three times a year for maintenance purposes, but due to the ever-changing climate the past couple of years, I’ve had just one session since the beginning of 2020. (For reference, I got a little hit of juice in April of last year, but my upper lip has gradually deflated since.)
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy