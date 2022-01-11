Kendall Jenner Wore Every L.A. Girl's Favorite Sweater-and-Jeans Combo

I’ve been dabbling in lip filler and the occasional lip flip since January of 2018, and honestly, I’ve never looked back. Even pre-filler, my lips were one of my favorite features to play up, and while I hardly needed to do anything in terms of fancy cosmetic treatments, subtly amplifying my lips’ natural shape and volume has become a fun beauty indulgence I look forward to and will likely continue for as long as I dig the results. Pre-pandemic, I’d typically go in for a bump of filler two to three times a year for maintenance purposes, but due to the ever-changing climate the past couple of years, I’ve had just one session since the beginning of 2020. (For reference, I got a little hit of juice in April of last year, but my upper lip has gradually deflated since.)
